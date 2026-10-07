Delhi Police ramps up security ahead of CJP protest on October 10: Know what arrangements are in place

New Delhi:

Security has been stepped up across Delhi ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on October 10. CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke announced that the organisation would stage the protest if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar did not resign.

The Delhi Police has not granted permission for the October 10 protest so far. However, security agencies have begun extensive preparations to prevent any untoward incident and to monitor the movement of potential protesters towards the national capital.

Police asked to monitor people with criminal records

All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to keep a close watch on the activities of people with criminal records in their respective areas. The police is also using the Facial Recognition System (FRS) to identify around 2,800 people with criminal records. Special surveillance is being maintained on individuals who have previously been involved in serious offences. Police teams are also trying to establish who could be travelling to New Delhi to participate in the proposed protest and from which locations they are arriving.

Bus bookings under police scanner

The movement of buses towards Delhi is also being monitored. Police are collecting details of people and organisations booking buses for the proposed demonstration. Officials have been instructed to track information about buses heading towards the national capital and alert local police teams for surveillance and necessary action. The police have also directed paying guest (PG) accommodation operators to contact students and advise them against participating in the protest.

UP, Rajasthan entry points under watch

The Delhi Police suspects that protesters could enter the national capital through routes from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. As a result, security has been tightened at possible entry points, with instructions to increase checking and put up additional barricades wherever required. According to top Delhi Police sources, permission will not be granted for a sit-in or protest in the New Delhi district.

Police sources further said CJP leaders and volunteers have already been appealing to people on social media to participate in the protest even before formal permission has been granted. The police have also received information about appeals asking people to stage demonstrations at the spot itself in case they are stopped by authorities.

CJP's July protest triggered detailed criminal record checks

The latest security preparations have also taken into account the CJP movement held in July. During that protest, around 2,873 people with criminal records were identified in and around Jantar Mantar, according to the police. Of these, around 989 were reportedly linked to serious crimes. Police claimed that murder cases had been registered against around 101 people. The police further claimed that 42 of those identified had two or more murder cases registered against them, while 12 had 10 or more murder cases against their names.

Delhi Police seeks 20 CAPF companies

As part of the security arrangements, the Delhi Police has sought at least 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) since October 1. CAPF personnel are being deployed at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas, while additional security arrangements have been put in place at several locations in the New Delhi area. Around 4,000 security personnel are expected to be deployed in the New Delhi area to deal with the possibility of a large turnout and any situation arising from the detention of protesters who may refuse to disperse.

Temporary detention centres being considered

Authorities are also discussing the possibility of setting up temporary detention centres at city stadiums. Talks are underway with the departments concerned as part of preparations to handle a large number of detentions, if required.

CJP says police have been informed

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation has already informed the police about the proposed protest. The political outfit's October 10 plan comes amid heightened security concerns in Delhi, with authorities monitoring possible mobilisation efforts, transport arrangements and the movement of people towards Jantar Mantar.

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