Delhi Police officer chased, assaulted by protesters as fresh violence video surfaces | WATCH

New Delhi:

A fresh video has emerged from the violence that erupted near Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, allegedly showing a Delhi Police officer being chased and assaulted by a large crowd during the clashes. The video, which has surfaced a day after the incident, captures chaotic scenes as the officer attempts to escape while being pursued by hundreds of people before he is surrounded and assaulted.

The police officer seen in the video has been identified as Inspector Nand Kishore, who is posted with the Special Police Unit for Women and Children. According to officials, Inspector Nand Kishore was deployed on duty at Jantar Mantar when violence broke out during the protest. The incident occurred amid clashes between protesters and security personnel, which left several policemen injured.

Video adds to concerns over violence during protest

The emergence of the latest video provides another glimpse into the intensity of the violence witnessed during the protest. Earlier, senior police officials had confirmed that several personnel, including senior officers, sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked while trying to control the situation. The fresh visuals are likely to form part of the ongoing investigation as police continue efforts to identify those involved in the violence.

What happened during the Jantar Mantar clashes?

Violence broke out near Jantar Mantar after tensions escalated during the protest, with police alleging that some protesters led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) resorted to stone-pelting and attacked security personnel with sticks. Several police officers were injured in the clashes, following which security was tightened in the area and an investigation was launched to identify those responsible.

Delhi Police confirms targeting of personnel during July 20 protests

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Thursday confirmed that Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and police officers were targeted during the July 20 Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in the national capital, after viral CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media.

Several incidents of violence, lathicharge, and scuffles between police and protesters were reported in New Delhi during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march organised by the CJP. Over 118 police personnel sustained injuries, including senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and Assistant Commissioner, alongside several women officers. Around 60 protesters were also reported injured in the clashes.

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