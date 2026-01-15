Delhi Police, NGO organise social awareness campaign against child labour and begging The campaign was conducted for two days, and events were held at five metro stations—Netaji Subhash Place, Kashmere Gate, Nehru Place, Rajiv Chowk, and Seelampur.

New Delhi:

A social awareness campaign was launched in Delhi on January 9 by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in a bid to eradicate child labour and child begging in the national capital and its surrounding regions. The campaign, launched by Abhinandan Educational and Welfare Society (AE&WS) along with assistance from the Delhi Police, aimed at making people aware about the importance of educating children and why it is crucial for the country.

The campaign was conducted for two days, and events were held at five metro stations. On January 9 (Friday), events were organised at Netaji Subhash Place and Kashmere Gate metro stations. On January 10 (Saturday), events were organised at Nehru Place, Rajiv Chowk, and Seelampur metro stations.

The events were conducted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kushal Pal Singh.

Street plays, posters and visual messages

The Abhinandan Educational and Welfare Society held street plays, put up posters, and used visual messages to make people aware that giving money to children who beg on streets unintentionally promotes child begging, child labour, and their exploitation. Instead, the NGO said that children should be given books and providing education to them should be ensured.

As part of the initiative, 17 children from a shelter home in Nizamuddin actively participated. These children are part of Abhinandan Educational and Welfare Society's child education programme 'AbhiKIDs'. Their participation made the campaign more emotional and impactful, strongly highlighting the importance of education, dignity, and child rights.

The Delhi Police extended full support to the initiative, promoting the message that everyone has a role to play in creating a child-friendly and safe society. The Abhinandan Educational and Welfare Society and the Delhi Police reaffirmed their commitment to building a safe, inclusive, and child-centric society, where every child gets an opportunity to learn and move ahead in life.