Delhi: Two wanted members of gangster Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Two criminals associated with the gangster Neeraj Bawana and the Navin Bali gang were arrested.

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two members of the dreaded Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang, who were wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and Arms Act in the national capital, said an official on Sunday.

The two were identified as Subeg Singh alias Shibbu and Saurabh alias Gaurav. They were wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at the Lajpat Nagar police station.

The Special Cell received information that the wanted criminals were coming to the Munirka area to meet their associate. The information was developed, and the Special Cell team set up a trap in the Munirka area, leading to the apprehension of both criminals.

Neeraj Bawana-Navin Bali gang operates from jail

Neeraj Bawana and the Navin Bali gang are currently recruiting new young members to strengthen their gang. The gang operates from within the jail, and the recruitment aims to further strengthen its influence in the Delhi-NCR region. Neeraj Bawana controls his entire empire from inside the prison, issuing orders to operate the gang effectively.

In order to attain dominance over the Kapil Panwar gang, the duo accused, Subeg and Saurabh, had attacked, and mercilessly beaten Rohit Singh (a financer) in the area of Lajpat Nagar on November 3, 2023. The duo had also fired many rounds targeting Singh, but he luckily escaped unhurt. However, one of the bullets fired by the assailants hit an unknown person.

Wanted in nearly half dozen criminal cases

Both Subegh Singh and Saurabh were wanted in this case, and they have been involved in nearly half a dozen criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, Arms Act, etc.

Also Read: Delhi: Food delivery agent set ablaze, blames woman he proposed for marriage before death

Also Read: Gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead by his own gang members in Pune, eight arrested with arms