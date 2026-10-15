Delhi Police allows small gathering for flag-waving during CJP's Tiranga march, urges public to stay away

New Delhi:

A day ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Lehra do Tiranga' march at Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi Police on Thursday (October 15) urged people to stay away from the gathering, while indicating that a select group may be allowed to assemble at a suitable location to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has urged people to join the "Lehra do Tiranga" march carrying the national flag at Central Park, Connaught Place, on Friday amid a stand-off with Delhi Police over demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing the media, DCP PRO Neha Yadav said that a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was already in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of people and public and private property.

"On October 16, CJP has given a call on social media as well as by holding a press conference, appealing to the general public to assemble at Central Park, Connaught Place at 5.00 PM and to bring tricolour flags with them. Joining hands, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also requested its workers/supporters and the general public to join this protest and reach there in large numbers," she said.

"Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is already in force in the area to maintain peace and tranquillity and protect human lives as well as public and private properties," the statement added.

Central Park to remain closed on October 16 and 17

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has informed Delhi Police that Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons. It has also requested adequate security arrangements to prevent unauthorised access to the park.

"The NDMC has informed the Delhi Police, via a formal letter, that Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17 due to administrative reasons. The NDMC has further requested the Delhi Police to make appropriate security arrangements for this significant and sensitive public park and to prevent any unauthorized individuals from entering," she said.

Police said various trader and market associations in Connaught Place and adjoining areas had sought protection for their establishments from unruly elements and unlawful assemblies, which could adversely affect business during the festive season.

"Various trade and market associations in and around Connaught Place have submitted requests seeking protection for their shops and establishments against disruptive elements and unlawful gatherings. They state that such activities are adversely affecting their businesses, particularly during the current festive season," she added.

Delhi Police urges public to stay away from CJP protest

Delhi Police appealed to protesters and the public not to participate in gatherings that violate the prohibitory orders, warning that legal action would be taken against violators. It also urged people to cooperate with the police and avoid disrupting local businesses.

"Delhi Police appeals to protesters and the general public not to participate in any gathering that violates the orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which is currently in force. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those who violate these orders. The Delhi Police urges everyone to refrain from disrupting the peace and order established in the area and to avoid creating a situation that could hinder the operations of local businesses and shopkeepers," the DCP said.

She further said that the police may consider arrangements for a limited gathering at a suitable location to allow participants to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem. "However, the Delhi Police may consider making arrangements to permit a select group of individuals to gather at a suitable location for the purpose of carrying the national flag and singing the national anthem," the police said.

The DCP said that those carrying the Tricolour or participating in the national anthem must follow prescribed rules and maintain respect, dignity and decorum. The police also urged the public to cooperate in maintaining peace and order.

"When carrying or accompanying the national flag, and during the singing of the national anthem, prescribed rules must be followed, and the utmost respect, dignity, and decorum must be maintained toward both the tricolour and the national anthem. Delhi Police once again appeals to everyone to cooperate in maintaining peace and order, and to support the police in every possible way," she added.

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