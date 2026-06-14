Delhi Police to hold 'Jan Sunwai' at every police station, Commissioner issues order on LG Sandhu's directions

New Delhi:

In a major push to improve public access to policing and strengthen grievance redressal, Delhi Police has announced the launch of a weekly ‘Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai’ programme across all police stations in the national capital. Beginning next Saturday, every police station in Delhi will hold an open public hearing from 10 AM to 2 PM, giving residents an opportunity to directly raise complaints, suggestions and concerns before police officials.

The move comes following directions from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and is aimed at making policing more accessible and accountable.

Senior officers to attend in rotation

According to guidelines issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, senior officers ranging from Special Commissioners of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police will be required to attend these public hearings on a rotational basis.

The presence of senior officers is intended to ensure that complaints are addressed promptly and that citizens do not have to navigate multiple layers of bureaucracy to get their issues heard. Officials say the initiative is designed to create a direct interface between the public and the police, while also improving confidence in the grievance redressal system.

One of the key features of the programme is that no citizen will be turned away. Police stations have been instructed to hear all complainants, regardless of whether their complaint has already been registered on the Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS).

Complaints received during the Jan Sunwai sessions will be documented separately and uploaded to the system afterward. Police officials have also been directed to ensure that grievances requiring inquiry or field verification are assigned immediately and resolved within a reasonable timeframe.

Delhi Police has said that the success of the initiative will depend on effective follow-up rather than just hearing complaints. Pending grievances will be reviewed regularly by concerned ACPs and DCPs, while the disposal of cases will be monitored at multiple supervisory levels. The guidelines clearly state that delays, negligence or casual handling of complaints will be viewed seriously.

To track progress, each district will submit fortnightly reports detailing the number of complaints received, resolved and pending, along with major issues identified during the hearings.

Citizen-friendly arrangements at police stations

Police stations have also been directed to create a welcoming environment for visitors during the Jan Sunwai sessions. SHOs will be responsible for ensuring proper seating arrangements, assistance desks and other facilities to make the process convenient for citizens.

District police units have been asked to widely publicise the initiative through social media, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), beat officers and police station notice boards to encourage maximum participation.

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