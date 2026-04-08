Delhi Police launches Operation 'CyHawk 4.0' to crack down on cyber fraud network; Rs 520 crore unearthed

New Delhi:

In a major nationwide crackdown on cybercrime and online financial fraud, the Delhi Police has launched Operation 'CyHawk 4.0', targeting the growing ecosystem of digital fraud networks across the country. The operation was conceptualised following a month-long intelligence-gathering exercise carried out in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The raids primarily targeted the financial backbone of cyber fraud syndicates -- mule bank accounts used to move stolen funds, agents withdrawing cash, and illegal call centres orchestrating scams. These included fake job offers, "digital arrest" threats, telemarketing frauds, customer-care impersonations, and fake tech-support schemes.

Major breakthroughs of Operation CyHawk 4.0

As part of the operation, more than 8,371 suspects were interrogated, with legal action initiated against 1,429 individuals who were arrested or apprehended based on strong technical and financial evidence. Additionally, 2,203 statutory notices were issued to suspects linked to the backend operations of cyber fraud networks.

The police registered 499 new FIRs and made breakthroughs in 324 pending cyber fraud cases, successfully linking 3,564 complaints from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) to specific mule accounts and mobile numbers.

Investigators traced more than Rs 519 crore in defrauded money to accounts connected with these organised networks, neutralised several illegal call centres to halt ongoing and future scams, and recovered hundreds of mobile phones, laptops, hard drives, SIM cards, debit/credit cards, financial ledgers, and other tools, all of which are now under forensic examination.

Operation CyHawk reflects Delhi Police's firm resolve

Speaking about the success, Commissioner Satish Golchha said: "Operation CyHawk reflects Delhi Police's firm resolve to stay ahead of cyber criminals through intelligence-led and technology-driven policing. By targeting their financial and operational backbone, we have weakened these networks significantly. This sends a strong message -- those who cheat citizens through digital means will be identified, tracked, and brought to justice."

The coordinated raids were supervised on the ground by senior officers, including Special CPs Madhup Tewari and Anil Shukla, with joint coordination by Joint CPs Rajneesh Gupta and Vijay Singh.

Delhi Police also expressed gratitude to I4C, along with banking institutions and telecom partners, for their support in the operation. The force said such proactive drives will continue at regular intervals to sustain pressure on cybercrime syndicates.

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