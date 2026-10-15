Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of CJP's proposed Tiranga march on Oct 16: Check routes to avoid

New Delhi:

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of a proposed gathering at Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16, warning commuters that traffic movement on several key roads in and around the area may be affected from 3 pm onwards. The advisory comes amid a call by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists and other organisations for people to assemble at Central Park and hoist the national flag under the slogan 'Lehra Do Tiranga'. Traffic diversions may be introduced depending on the situation, police said.

Delhi Traffic Advisory for October 16

According to the traffic police advisory, roads likely to experience disruptions include Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Basant Lane, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road and Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

Other affected stretches may include Janpath, Rail Bhawan, Rafi Marg, C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Gole Dak Khana, Ashok Road between GPO and C-Hexagon, Tolstoy Marg and Sikandra Road.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will depend on the prevailing circumstances and may be implemented dynamically to manage vehicle movement, police said.

Commuters advised to avoid unnecessary delays

Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to plan their travel carefully on October 16, particularly if their routes pass through Connaught Place or the surrounding areas during the afternoon. Commuters have been asked to allow sufficient time to reach their destinations and opt for public transport wherever possible. Motorists should follow directions from traffic personnel and avoid parking vehicles along roadsides, using designated parking areas instead. Those travelling for work, appointments or other essential commitments should check for traffic updates before leaving to minimise the possibility of delays, they added.

Where to check Delhi traffic updates

For real-time traffic information, commuters can visit the official Delhi Traffic Police website at traffic.delhipolice.gov.in or follow its official social media handles for updates on diversions and alternative routes. For assistance, commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444.

"The traffic situation may change depending on the gathering and the measures required to manage vehicle movement. Commuters are advised to stay updated and cooperate with traffic personnel," the advisory added.

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