Delhi Police issues traffic advisory day ahead of Kanwar Yatra commencement | Check route details

As the holy month of Sawan and Kanwar Yatra starts on July 22 (Monday), the Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory regarding the elaborate arrangements. It has cautioned that congestion is expected in several places. The Kanwariyas in large numbers will pass through Delhi to reach Haryana, Rajasthan and other states. According to advisory, this year the expected influx of Kanwariyas is 15-20 lakh. Stating the traffic arrangements, the advisory said that traffic violations will be checked by photography, videography and on-the-spot prosecution.

Detail of routes to be affected

The several routes for Kanwariyas include Apsara Border, Shahdara Flyover, Seelampur 'T' Point, ISBT Flyover Boulevard Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, NH-8 and exit from Rajokri Border for Haryana.

Heavy transport vehicles (HTV) will be diverted by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24. No HTV traffic will be allowed towards Wazirabad Road via Bhopura and towards GT Road via the Apsara Border.

HTVs, and other than city buses, will be restricted from entering GT Road towards Shahdara and Wazirabad Road.

Heavy commercial transport vehicles, except city buses coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road, to be diverted towards NH-24. They will not be allowed to commute on Wazirabad Road and GT Road towards Shahdara.

Traffic congestion due to the Kanwariya movement and their camps on the sides of the roads.

Heavy traffic congestion is expected on Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to the fire station, Boulevard Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur T-Point, Mathura Raod etc.

Similar traffic congestion is likely on NH-8 from Dhaula Kuan metro station up to Rajokri Border.

Congestion on NH-24 due to the traffic diversion of vehicles by UP Police through the Apsara Border and Maharajpur Border.

Arrangements made to segregate Kanwariyas

In its advisory, Delhi Police has urged the commuters to plan their movement accordingly to avoid any delays. The devotees and commuters are advised to follow the traffic rules and adhere to the directions of police, it added. The advisory also stated that elaborate arrangements have been made to segregate Kanwariyas and other commuters to minimise inconvenience to the general public and devotees.

