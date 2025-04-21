Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of JD Vance's visit today: Check routes to avoid In view of the high-profile visit, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the city. The advisory highlights certain time slots on Monday as part of arrangements for the "special event", urging commuters to stay updated and plan accordingly.

New Delhi:

United States Vice President JD Vance has embarked on his first official visit to India following the conclusion of his trip to Italy. His four-day visit is scheduled from April 21 to April 24. According to the White House Press Pool, Vance is expected to arrive in Delhi around 9:30 am on Monday. During his visit, a formal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated for later in the evening at 6:30 pm at the Prime Minister's residence.

Vance's itinerary extends beyond the capital. On Tuesday, he will head to Jaipur, followed by a visit to Agra on Wednesday (April 23). He is scheduled to leave India on Thursday morning. In view of the high-profile visit, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the city. The advisory highlights certain time slots on Monday as part of arrangements for the "special event", urging commuters to stay updated and plan accordingly.

Routes to avoid from 9 am to 11 am:

The Delhi Traffic Police stated that no vehicles will be allowed on the below-mentioned routes from 9 am to 11 am on Monday.

Sardar Patel Marg

Gurugram road

Parade road

Thimmaiya Marg

Air Force road and the surrounding areas

If vehicles will found parked improperly on the above routes, they will be towed and taken to a traffic pit at Kalibari Mandir Marg in front of Bhairon temple, the advisory stated. Commuters travelling from 11 Murti to RML are advised to take the alternate route via Vande Mataram Marg, starting from the Dhaula Kuan flyover, then proceed to R/A Shankar Road, Talkatora Road, and Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman Marg to reach their destinations. Similarly, those heading to or coming from the Delhi airport and Dhaula Kuan flyover are recommended to use Rao Tula Ram Marg for smoother travel.

Routes to avoid from 11 am to 2 pm:

C-Hexagon

Janpath road

Sardar Patel Marg

Sikandra road

Firoz Shah road

MNLP

Vikas Marg

Noida Link road Akshardham and adjoining roads

To help commuters avoid traffic congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police has suggested alternate routes. Those travelling from Dr Rajendra Prasad Marg towards Janpath Road are advised to take Raisina Road, head towards the Windsor Place roundabout, and then proceed via Ashoka Road to reach C-Hexagon.

Routes to avoid from 6 pm to 2 pm:

Sardar Patel Marg

Kamal Ataturk road

Gurugram road

Parade road

Thimmaiya Marg

Air Force road and the surrounding areas

Commuters urged to take public transport

As with earlier time slots, commuters heading from 11 Murti to RML are once again advised to take Vande Mataram Marg from the Dhaula Kuan flyover, then continue via R/A Shankar Road, Talkatora Road, and Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman Marg. Similarly, those travelling between the Delhi airport and Dhaula Kuan flyover—either way—should consider using Rao Tula Ram Marg for a smoother journey.

Throughout the day, the Delhi Traffic Police has urged people to opt for public transport to help ease road congestion. Travellers heading to ISBTs, railway stations, or airports are also advised to plan their journeys with extra time in hand to avoid delays, the advisory added.

