Delhi Police issues notices to CJP leaders in old case involving 'morphed' images of woman

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has issued fresh notices to leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in connection with an old case involving a woman, following directions from the Delhi High Court, sources said on Sunday. According to the news agency PTI, the case pertains to allegations that the woman's photographs were morphed to create objectionable images, which were then circulated online.

The fresh notices came amid ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The social media outfit, which has vowed to continue its agitation, is scheduled to hold a press briefing at 2 pm.

Delhi HC had issued notice to CJP leaders

The High Court had earlier issued notices to the CJP leaders on the woman's plea and directed the police to serve notices on them.

The court has also directed Meta platforms to immediately remove morphed content involving a woman's picture that was posted on social media alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which she alleges was circulated on social media and displayed during a demonstration associated with the CJP.

The woman who went to court stated that the AI-generated images, showing her next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, started to circulate online. She demands that the court of law wipe off all the AI-generated photos and remove them from various social media platforms (owned by Meta) and all the existing websites.

She has named CJP activists Saurav Das, Abhijit Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ratna Singh as the respondents behind the act. Currently, these are her allegations, though nothing has been proven yet (by the time of writing).

The Delhi Police have already filed an FIR at the Cyber Police Station in New Delhi, using sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Over 100 detained as CJP protest in Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi Police today detained more than 100 protesters as they raised slogans and marched towards Jantar Mantar, with several seen being dragged into police buses, as the protest called by the CJP entered its second day amid heavy security deployment across Delhi. Members of several student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), along with CJP supporters, were detained while trying to march to Jantar Mantar from different parts of the capital.

CJP leaders vowed to continue their agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Modi government had created an "emergency-like situation" through train cancellations, restrictions on protests and detention of activists. "They had illegally detained us. They have said there should be no breach of peace for one year. The breach of peace has been caused by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar," he said, referring to the condition imposed on the leaders' release.

"The protests are on... Protests will happen not just in Delhi but the whole country," Das said.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

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