Delhi Police issues fresh guidelines on safety and traffic management following LG's directives

New Delhi:

Following directions from Delhi LG TS Sandhu to improve police visibility, strengthen public safety and achieve better traffic management across the capital, the Commissioner of Police on Saturday issued a comprehensive circular outlining guidelines to senior officers and police personnel to achieve this effect. The guidelines issued after the LG’s meeting with CP and other senior officials, earlier this week will ensure visible policing, enhanced police – public interface and communication, with an aim to ensuring safety, security and improving traffic management. It will also involve solving issues like removal of temporary road blocks, illegal setups, and address local problems quickly on the ground.

LG has been emphasising on policing as the biggest deterrence against traffic violation

It may be noted that the LG has been emphasising on visible, proactive and interactive policing as the biggest deterrence against crime and traffic violations, right since the time he took over.

The notice issued by CP, addressed to all Special CPs, Jt. CPs and DCSP, seeks to ensure joint Foot Patrolling by District and Traffic Police Officers on Saturdays, Sundays and Two additional days every week from 5pm to 8pm.

As per the circular, with a view to strengthening visible policing, ensuring direct public interface, improving traffic regulation, removing temporary obstructions and encroachments, and addressing local issues at the field level in a timely manner, it has been decided that joint foot patrolling shall be conducted by District level field officers and Traffic officers on every Saturday, Sunday, and two additional days in a week as may be decided by DCSP in consultation with Jt.CP/Ranges, for 3 hours from 5pm to 8pm.

During the aforesaid period, DCsP/ADCsP/ACsP of District Police and Traffic formations shall remain in the field to conduct joint patrolling. The exercise shall be treated as a compulsory field duty and not as a routine formality.

Objective of the exercise is to ensure immediate corrective action

The objective of the exercise shall be to ensure direct field supervision and immediate corrective action on the ground. No office work, meeting, conference, or indoor review should be scheduled during the aforesaid time, as far as possible. The entire period shall be devoted exclusively to field presence, public interaction, on-spot supervision, and immediate corrective action.

During the foot patrolling, the officers concerned interact with traders, RWAs, market associations (MWAs), residents and members of the public, identify and remove temporary encroachments and general obstructions, address traffic bottlenecks and ensure smooth vehicular movement.

As per the circular, a separate record shall be maintained for each foot patrolling exercise, indicating the date and time of patrolling; names and ranks of officers present; area/route covered; traders (MWAs)/RWAs/public contacted; action taken under BNS, BNSS, DP Act and Local & Special Act.

All DCsP shall monitor implementation personally. ACsP shall ensure effective execution in their respective sub-divisions. DCsP (Traffic) and DCsP (District) shall maintain close coordination for joint action on recurring problem areas.

Weekly compliance report should be submitted by each district

A weekly compliance report by every Monday shall be submitted by each district and Traffic to Spl. CP/L&O/Zones and Spl. CP/Traffic Management Division. Photographs/videography of the joint patrolling and action taken thereof shall also be undertaken and compiled.

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