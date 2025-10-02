Delhi Police gun down two shooters linked to Rohit Godara syndicate in Kalindi Kunj encounter Delhi encounter: Two members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar–Virender Charan crime syndicate were arrested this morning after an encounter with Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road. The duo has been identified as Rahul from Panipat, Haryana, and Sahil from Bhiwani, Haryana.

New Delhi:

In a dramatic late-night operation, Delhi Police’s Counter-Intelligence team engaged in an encounter with two shooters associated with the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar–Virender Charan gang syndicate. Both suspects were injured and later arrested following gunfire on the Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road in the early hours of Thursday (October 2).

According to officials, the Special Cell received credible input that two accused linked to a triple murder case in Haryana were moving around Delhi’s New Friends Colony area. Acting on this tip-off, police set up a trap on Pushta Road in Kalindi Kunj. At around 3:00 am, a motorbike carrying two men was intercepted. When signalled to stop, the riders opened fire at the police party, prompting retaliatory action. Both assailants were shot in the legs and overpowered before being taken into custody.

Identity of the shooters

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul, a resident of Haryana's Panipat, and Sahil, a resident of Haryana's Bhiwani. Police confirmed that Rahul was involved in a sensational triple murder in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, in December 2024, and had been absconding since then. His identity had not been established earlier due to his fugitive status.

Criminal links and plots

Investigations revealed that the duo had been working for gangsters Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar, and Virender Charan. In recent weeks, they were allegedly tasked with eliminating a social media influencer and had already conducted reconnaissance operations in Mumbai and Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Aftermath and seizures

Following the encounter, both shooters were rushed to a hospital for treatment of their leg injuries. Delhi Police have seized firearms and the motorcycle used in the attack. Officials confirmed that legal proceedings are now underway and further investigations will probe deeper into the gang’s network and planned hits.