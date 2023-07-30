Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi Police files FIRs in stone pelting incident in Nangloi on Muharram

The Delhi Police on Sunday filed three First Information Reports (FIR) in connection to the stone pelting incident that took place in the Nangloi area of the national capital on Saturday (July 29). The FIR has been filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 147, 148, 149, 151, 152, 153, 186, 323, 324, 332, 353, 307, 427.

The FIR based on the statement of SHO Nangloi, Prabhu Dayal said that a tussle broke out between the police and the mourners when the latter diverted from the designated route. The mourners started moving toward the Surajmal Stadium, a place they did not have permission to enter, he further stated.

The FIR further stated that the six or seven organisers of 'tazia' instigated the crowd to head to the stadium. According to the statement, some of the organisers were armed with weapons like knives, swords, iron rods, sticks among others.

The police tried to stop the crowd from heading toward the stadium leading to the stone pelting incident. According to the FIR, a person from the crowd also attacked a Sub Inspector (SI) during the violent incident with a knife.

What happened?

According to the police, around 10 personnel received minor injuries and some police vehicles were damaged in the stone pelting. The situation in the area is under control, the police said.

Some purported videos of the incident were circulated on social media. In the videos, some people in the area are seen pelting stones causing damage to public vehicles, including buses, and private cars.

In one of the videos, police are seen resorting to lathicharge. Muslims take out "tazia" processions on Muharram to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

'Tazia' is a miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain.

