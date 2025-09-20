Delhi Police engage in intense encounter with Gogi gang members in Rohini, three arrested | Video The recent encounter forms part of a larger, rigorous crackdown by Delhi Police targeting gang-related violence across the National Capital Region. Authorities have significantly stepped up operations to dismantle organised criminal networks and restore law and order.

New Delhi:

A fierce encounter took place between Delhi Police and members of the notorious Gogi gang in Rohini’s Budh Vihar area on September 20. During the shootout, police managed to apprehend three gang members while two others were injured by gunfire. The confrontation unfolded as the gangsters were travelling in a car, armed and dangerous.

Injured and arrested

Among the arrested, two individuals named Irfan and Lalu sustained bullet wounds and received medical treatment, while the third, Nitesh, was taken into custody unharmed. The police recovered the vehicle and weapons used by the gang members during the operation.

Crackdown on organised crime

This encounter is part of a broader crackdown on gang violence in the National Capital Region, with Delhi Police intensifying efforts to dismantle criminal networks and bring law and order to the area. The Gogi gang is known for its involvement in multiple criminal activities, including extortion and intimidation.

Investigation ongoing

Authorities continue their investigation into the gang’s activities, aiming to apprehend other members still at large. The police have increased patrolling and intelligence gathering in Rohini and surrounding areas to prevent further criminal incidents.

Operation Aaghaat by Delhi Police

Delhi Police carried out a major operation under the name 'Operation Aaghaat,' resulting in the arrest of more than 50 criminals. During coordinated raids, the police seized a significant quantity of drugs along with 13 pistols. The crackdown was part of Delhi Police's ongoing efforts to combat crime and drug trafficking in the city, targeting organised criminal networks and ensuring public safety. Further details about the operation are awaited.