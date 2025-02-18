Delhi Police enforces 12-hour traffic restrictions on Chandni Chowk Road: Check timing, other details To ensure compliance, authorities have installed boom barriers at all entry points leading to the main Chandni Chowk Road. The move aims to enhance traffic management in one of Delhi's busiest commercial hubs, allowing smoother access for pedestrians and non-motorised vehicles, the advisory said.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police issued an advisory on Tuesday, restricting the traffic movement for 12 hours on Chandni Chowk road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri. According to the advisory, the main Chandni Chowk Road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri has been notified as a Non-Motorised Vehicle (NMV) zone from 9 am to 9 pm on all days by the Delhi Transport Department.

To enforce this notification, boom barriers have been installed on all roads/ streets leading to the main Chandni Chowk Road, the advisory said.

Fire tenders, ambulances, hearse vans, vehicles carrying pregnant women or patients requiring motorised transport, enforcement vehicles (North DMC and Delhi Police), and maintenance vehicles (including those deployed by North DMC, Delhi Police, BSES Yamuna Power Ltd, Public Works Department, CPWD, Delhi Jal Board, Indraprastha Gas Ltd and bank currency vans with security vans) can enter through HC Sen Marg and Khari Baoli, the advisory mentioned.

Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience, it added. Chandni Chowk is known to be one of the oldest and major markets not only in Delhi but also in the country. However, traffic has been a main issue on the busy Chandni Chowk stretch.

