Delhi Police draws strategy to curb digital arrest frauds, complaint portal in works | Details

New Delhi:

Amid a surge in digital arrest frauds, the Delhi Police is developing a comprehensive strategy to tackle the cyber menace, which includes establishing a centralised complaint mechanism and compiling a database of criminal gangs involved in such scams, officials said on Saturday.

A senior police officer revealed that a four-member committee has been formed to draft detailed guidelines, policies, and regulations. The committee will be led by a Special Commissioner-rank officer and will include a DCP-rank officer as the convenor, along with one Joint Commissioner and one Additional Commissioner-rank officer.

Scammers Impersonate Officials

This move comes as cybercriminals increasingly impersonate police officers, government representatives, or courier agents to threaten victims with fabricated legal cases. Many scammers use video calls to simulate court proceedings and intimidate victims into transferring money under the pretext of avoiding arrest.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which monitors cybercrime through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Indian citizens lost around ₹120 crore to such scams between January and April 2024.

Centralised Platform in the Works

One major hurdle being addressed is the challenge victims face in identifying the right jurisdiction or police station to file their complaints. “We are working on an online unified and centralised platform where victims can lodge complaints without worrying about jurisdiction. This will significantly improve response time and coordination,” an officer said.

In collaboration with specialised cybercrime units, Delhi Police is also building a detailed database of the gangs behind these scams, which will include information on their identities, methods, and past criminal activities.

Awareness Drives and Alerts

To strengthen preventive measures, the police plan to circulate advisories highlighting the tactics commonly used by fraudsters. These advisories will be shared across district police units, public platforms, banks, and telecom operators to boost public awareness and encourage early detection.

CyberPeace Foundation’s Founder and Global President, Vineet Kumar, welcomed the move and said, “Digital arrest scams represent a significant and evolving challenge in the cybercrime landscape. A centralised platform for victims can be a vital step toward streamlining complaint processes and identifying criminal patterns.”

High-Profile Case Sparks Alarm

In a recent case that underscored the gravity of the threat, a 79-year-old former freelance journalist was duped of ₹2.36 crore in Delhi’s Hauz Khas area by scammers posing as CBI officers. The fraudsters accused her of money laundering and threatened her with arrest. The victim later filed a complaint with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police.