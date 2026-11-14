Delhi Police drafts new SOPs for Ramlila Maidan: 50,000-person cap, fixed timings for gatherings

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has drafted a new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to regulate protests, demonstrations, rallies and public meetings at Ramlila Maidan, proposing a cap of 50,000 participants and a fixed time window of 10 am to 5 pm for such events. The proposed framework aims to bring protests and public programmes at the Central Delhi venue under a defined set of safety, security and administrative arrangements.

The move follows the Delhi Police's decision in October to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a protest site and designate three alternative venues — Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground — for protests and demonstrations.

New SoPs for Ramlila Maidan

According to the draft SOP, gatherings of more than 50,000 people will not be permitted at Ramlila Maidan. However, the number of participants permitted at an individual event will be decided by the competent authority based on the nature of the programme, expected crowd size, and available security arrangements.

Under the proposed guidelines, such events will be allowed only between 10 am and 5 pm.

A senior police officer told news agency ANI that the draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been forwarded to Delhi Police Headquarters for approval. The proposal is currently at an initial stage, and its provisions are yet to be finalised.

Under the proposed arrangements, organisers would first have to obtain clearance from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) confirming the availability of the venue before approaching the police for permission. Applications would ordinarily have to be submitted at least 10 days ahead of the proposed programme.

The draft also makes organisers responsible for managing the gathering, including coordinating with traffic authorities, arranging parking facilities and identifying designated drop-off points for participants. They would be required to ensure that roads and emergency access routes remain unobstructed.

On security, the proposed guidelines prohibit firearms, swords, spears, sharp objects and other restricted items at the venue. Drone operations in the vicinity of Ramlila Ground would also require prior authorisation.

The proposed guidelines further require organisers to make arrangements for drinking water, medical assistance, sanitation facilities and proper disposal of waste.

The police officer said the draft SOP had been sent to Delhi Police Headquarters for approval and that further action would be taken after the proposal was examined by the competent authorities. The final SOP will come into force once it receives the necessary approval.

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