Delhi Police detains man with Rs 5 lakh cash in Kalkaji constituency ahead of Assembly polls, probe launched

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: A day ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital, Delhi Police detained a man with Rs 5 lakh cash from the Kalkaji constituency area and are currently verifying whether he has any connection with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. Upon investigation, the police found over 20 call records linked to the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister from the detainee's mobile phone.

The suspect has been taken to the police station for questioning, and further inquiries are underway to determine the source and purpose of the cash. Authorities are investigating possible links to political or illicit activities ahead of the upcoming elections.

FIR against Kejriwal in Haryana

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in Haryana's Kurukshetra district against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in connection with his "poison in Yamuna" remark in on Tuesday. The development comes a day before the assembly polls in Delhi. As per the FIR, the case has been registered against the former Delhi chief minister and other unknown members of the Aam Aadmi Party at Shahabad police station on a complaint filed by Kurukshetra resident and advocate Jagmohan Manchanda on Tuesday.

Kejriwal has been under fire from the BJP for his "poison in Yamuna" remark with the saffron party leaders criticising him for his "irresponsible" statement. The BJP leaders had accused Kejriwal of spreading fear not only among Delhi's people but also among Haryana's citizens with his false claims.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

As per the Election Commission, the national capital will be voting in a single phase on February 5 to elect members for all 70 seats. Meanwhile, the results will be declared on February 8. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are preparing to challenge AAP's dominance in the capital.

