The Delhi Police has clarified that no permission has been granted for the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) proposed march to Jantar Mantar on Thursday, November 26, to mark six years of the farmers' movement. Police said they had not received any formal application seeking approval for the procession and warned that unauthorised gatherings and demonstrations would invite legal action.

The SKM has announced plans to organise protests at around 100 locations across the country to mark the anniversary of the farmers' movement, which began on November 26, 2020. In the national capital, farmers are scheduled to take out a march towards Jantar Mantar. However, the police have pointed out that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, are currently in force in the New Delhi district.

Delhi Police says no permission granted for farmers' march

In a statement, Delhi Police said it had received information about a proposed protest march by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and other activists from Kali Bari to Jantar Mantar on November 26.

"Information has been received that Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other activists are planning a protest march from Kali Bari to Jantar Mantar on 26.11.2026. No application for permission has been received and no permission has been granted for the said march," the police said.

The police also reminded people that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were in force in the New Delhi district. These orders prohibit unauthorised gatherings, processions, demonstrations, speeches, sloganeering and dharnas.

"All are requested to comply with the order u/s 163 BNSS and cooperate with Police. Violations will invite legal action," officials added.

The clarification comes on the day the SKM has planned its nationwide programme to mark the anniversary of the farmers' agitation.

SKM plans protests at 100 locations across country

On November 23, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha announced that farmers would hold demonstrations at around 100 locations across the country on November 26.

As part of the programme, protesters also plan to submit a charter of demands to President Droupadi Murmu through district collectors.

In Delhi, the farmers have announced a march from Mandir Marg to Jantar Mantar. Meanwhile, farmers from Haryana are expected to assemble in Bahadurgarh and proceed towards the Tikri border as part of the planned protest.

The proposed demonstrations are intended to mark six years since the farmers' movement began on November 26, 2020.

What are the farmers' demands?

In a memorandum outlining their demands, the SKM has urged the Central government to honour the written assurances it gave to farmers on December 9, 2021.

The organisation has also called for a comprehensive loan waiver for farmers and demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of farmers and agricultural workers who die by suicide.

Another key demand is the replacement of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana with a publicly owned Crop and Livestock Insurance Corporation.

The SKM's proposed nationwide programme is centred on these demands and the implementation of the assurances previously given by the government.

Six years since farmers' movement began

The farmers' movement began on November 26, 2020, when farmers launched a protest against the Centre's three farm laws. The agitation continued for months, with large groups of farmers camping at Delhi's borders.

The government announced the repeal of the three farm laws in November 2021. The SKM has continued to raise demands concerning farmers' welfare, loan relief, crop insurance and the implementation of assurances made during the agitation.

The November 26 programme is being organised to mark the sixth anniversary of the movement. However, the Delhi Police's latest statement makes clear that the proposed march in the New Delhi district has not received official permission.

(Inputs by: IANS)

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