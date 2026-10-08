Delhi Police Crime Branch takes over July 20 violence probe, to examine if it was pre-planned

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has taken over the probe into the July 20 protest launched by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak, said sources on Monday. It has also registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the sources, the Crime Branch will probe the alleged role of those responsible for the violence and examine the possibility if the disruption was pre-planned. Further, it would also look into the possibility if criminal elements entered the agitation after it was called by the CJP.

Role of instigators to be probed

The role of those who allegedly instigated violence during the protest will also be investigated, sources said, adding that the probe will also be conducted on the attacks on police personnel and damage done to the public property.

The investigation will also look into 2,873 suspects identified through Facial Recognition System (FRS) data, who have criminal backgrounds. The Delhi Police had earlier cancelled 17 first information report (FIR) related to the July 20 violence.

The Delhi Police had tightened the security for CJP's July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march, but the situation had escalated, leading to clashes between the security personnel and the agitators, leaving many from both sides injured. The agitation at the Jantar Mantar continued for a few more days and concluded after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister.

Jantar Mantar 2.0

The development comes as the CJP has warned of another protest, seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar amid row over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Last week, the police had detained nearly 200 protesters, including members of student organisations and civil society groups, after they tried to gather at the Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders imposed in the New Delhi district.

Police had invoked Sections 223(a), 221, 132 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the protests. The provisions relate to disobedience of a lawful order promulgated by a public servant, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions, assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, respectively.

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