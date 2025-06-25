Delhi Police cracks mysterious body dumping case in Preet Vihar area, cab driver arrested | Video Delhi crime: Identifying the victim initially posed a challenge due to his locked mobile phone. However, after sustained efforts, police successfully identified him as a 28-year-old Rohan Kumar, son of Suresh Kumar, and a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad.

New Delhi:

The East District Police in Delhi have successfully solved a disturbing case of an unidentified body found near a temple in Preet Vihar with the arrest of a cab driver. The breakthrough came following a detailed investigation and advanced surveillance analysis led by the staff of PS Preet Vihar.

Unidentified body discovered near a railway track

On June 23 (Monday), PS Preet Vihar received a PCR call reporting an unconscious man lying near Gufa Wala Mandir. Acting swiftly, Inspector Amarjeet Rana and his team reached the service road adjacent to the railway line and found a man, approximately 30–32 years old, unresponsive with visible injuries to his legs, hands, and head. Blood was seen oozing from his nose and mouth, and he was declared dead on the spot by the ambulance team.

The victim was identified as Rohan Kumar

Initial identification proved difficult as the victim’s mobile phone was locked. However, through persistent efforts, the deceased was later identified as Rohan Kumar (28), son of Suresh Kumar, a resident of Shalimar Garden, Ghaziabad. He worked as a contractual supervisor at EDMC, Gautam Puri Ward No. 5. His family confirmed that he had left for duty that morning but never arrived.

An FIR (No. 234/2025) under sections 281/125(a)/102/238A of BNS 2023 was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

Crack investigation team formed

Recognising the gravity of the case, multiple teams were formed under the supervision of ACP Tilak Chand Bisht and led by Inspector Amarjeet Rana. Officers, including SI Maya Shankar, SI Shivam Sharma, and other police personnel, meticulously examined over 150 CCTV feeds across the suspected route from Loni to the dumping site.

Footage revealed a suspicious vehicle near the Ghaziabad border with a partially visible registration number. Using AI-assisted dump data analysis, the vehicle was traced to Pallia Green Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram.

Cab driver was traced and arrested

The suspect, Kapil Kumar, a cab driver associated with the logistics firm, had parked the vehicle near Shahdara Metro Station and switched off his phone to avoid detection. Despite limited digital traces, the technical team tracked him to Gautam Puri, Shastri Park, where he was apprehended.

Confession and cover-up

Under sustained interrogation, Kapil confessed to hitting Rohan Kumar with his Citroën C2 cab while the latter was crossing the road. Out of panic, he placed the injured man in the vehicle and drove on without seeking medical help. The victim succumbed to his injuries during the journey. Fearing consequences, Kapil disposed of the body near the temple and later had his car repaired to erase evidence.

Key recoveries made by Delhi Police-

The offending Citroën C2 cab (Reg. No. HR 55AX ****)

Broken windshield matching the incident

A pair of the deceased’s sports shoes

Bloodstains inside the vehicle match the victim

Profile of the accused

Kapil Kumar, 31, is a matriculate and resident of Gautam Puri, Shastri Park. He lives with his elderly mother and two younger brothers and has been working as a cab driver with a logistics firm in Gurugram for the past year.

Police appeal for public support

The East District Police urge citizens to report any hit-and-run incidents or suspicious vehicle movements promptly. Timely information can aid in saving lives and ensuring justice. In case of accidents or related leads, citizens are encouraged to contact the Police Control Room at 112 or approach their nearest police station.