A Delhi Police constable has been suspended after allegedly demanding a Maruti Brezza as dowry and calling off his wedding when the bride's family failed to arrange the car of his choice. The incident took place on November 20 at Mamchand Vatika in Sonipat, Haryana, where the marriage was scheduled to be solemnised.

Constable Kuldeep, who was posted in the Outer North District of Delhi Police, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect pending departmental action. The action followed allegations made by the bride's family, who accused the constable and his relatives of making demands for a car, jewellery and other gifts. In a statement issued on Monday, Delhi Police said the personnel's conduct had been viewed seriously, and departmental proceedings had been initiated against him in accordance with the prescribed rules.

Groom allegedly demanded a Maruti Brezza instead of Hyundai Aura

According to a complaint lodged by the bride's father, Subhash Kumar, the family had booked a Hyundai Aura worth around Rs 9.5 lakh for the groom. However, Kuldeep allegedly insisted on a Maruti Brezza costing approximately Rs 13 lakh, saying that he did not like the car booked for him.

Kumar claimed that the family cancelled the Hyundai Aura booking and tried to arrange the Brezza. However, they could not procure the vehicle because it was unavailable at some showrooms. The bride's family alleged that the groom's demand for a different car became the reason behind the dispute on the wedding day.

Bride's family alleges demands for jewellery and household items

The complaint also detailed other gifts and arrangements made by the bride's family for the wedding. According to Kumar, the family had arranged furniture, including sofas and an almirah, along with a two-tola gold chain for the groom and four-tola gold earrings for his mother.

The complainant further alleged that the groom's family had demanded jewellery for the groom's brother and his wife. The bride's family also claimed that they had arranged a decorated mare and a DJ for the wedding ceremony at the insistence of the groom's family.

Groom allegedly leaves wedding venue after finding Brezza was not arranged

According to the complaint, Kuldeep and his mother reached Mamchand Vatika in Sonipat at around 7.15 pm on November 20, dressed in ordinary clothes. The bride's family alleged that after discovering that the Maruti Brezza had not been arranged, Kuldeep abused them and left the venue along with his mother.

They claimed that he walked away despite repeated requests from the bride's family to complete the wedding rituals. The incident led to the wedding being called off, according to the allegations made by the bride's father.

Delhi Police initiates departmental proceedings

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Gahlawat said on Monday that the police had received a complaint from the bride's family. Delhi Police subsequently suspended Kuldeep with immediate effect and initiated departmental proceedings.

The police statement said the constable's conduct had been viewed seriously and that action was being taken in accordance with the prescribed rules. Meanwhile, the bride's family has sought a day's time to attempt a resolution through community members. They requested the police not to take further action until then.

The allegations are being examined, and departmental proceedings against the constable have been initiated.

(With inputs from PTI)

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