Delhi Police constable accused of killing wife found dead; police suspect suicide

New Delhi:

A Delhi Police constable accused of shooting his wife dead earlier this week has been found dead after allegedly taking his own life with his service revolver. The constable, identified as Manish Bhati, had been on the run since the alleged murder and was found in a park near Mayur Vihar in East Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Police said Bhati, who was posted with the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) in East Delhi, was found with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe he died by suicide using his service weapon. The matter is under investigation.

Constable had allegedly shot wife before fleeing

According to police, the incident began on Monday when Bhati was travelling on a scooter with his wife, Priyanka, in Delhi's Kalyanpuri area.

Police said the couple got into an argument while riding. Bhati allegedly stopped the scooter, and the two got off the vehicle as the argument continued.

Eyewitnesses told police that Bhati then allegedly opened fire on his wife before fleeing the spot, leaving her lying on the road.

The 26-year-old, who worked as a teacher, was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in East Delhi, where she later died during treatment.

Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

According to the investigation, the alleged murder took place on Priyanka's birthday.

After the incident, Bhati remained absconding until police recovered his body from a park near Mayur Vihar on Tuesday evening.

SI dies by suicide

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector posted at Madhu Vihar Police Station also died by suicide on Monday.

Police said a gunshot was heard at around 12:20 pm, after which officers discovered that Sub-Inspector Somesh had allegedly shot himself with his service pistol.

Before the incident, he had reportedly informed the Station House Officer that he was leaving for court duty. However, he never reached the court.

A senior police officer said, "Shortly before his death, he had called his father and said that he could not bear it anymore, after which he locked himself inside."

Police said the officer had been battling depression.

Investigators added that they do not suspect any foul play. No medicines or suicide note were recovered from the spot.

Somesh joined the Delhi Police in 2019 and had been serving in the East District for the past three years.

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