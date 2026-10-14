Delhi Police cites 'repeated attempts to disturb public peace' in action against 14 CJP members

Delhi Police has taken action against 14 members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) after they allegedly entered Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on the morning of October 13, despite the site no longer being a designated venue for protests. The group included Sourav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde.

According to a police press note, the group entered the area by trespassing through private premises. Police personnel deployed at the site attempted to stop them, but the protesters allegedly obstructed officers carrying out their official duties. All 14 were detained, and two FIRs were registered in connection with the incident.

Why did Delhi Police take action?

Delhi Police said its action was prompted by the alleged trespass, obstruction of police personnel and concerns about repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law.

The police also cited the alleged use of social media to encourage others to engage in similar unlawful activities. Based on these concerns, Sourav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde were arrested under relevant preventive provisions of the law.

The police press note states that Jantar Mantar has been denotified as a designated protest site. The group allegedly entered the premises despite the change in its status.

What cases have been registered?

Two FIRs were registered on October 13, 2026. FIR No. 289/26 was registered at Connaught Place police station under Sections 223A, 332 and 61(2). FIR No. 128/26 was registered at Parliament Street police station under Sections 221, 115(2), 132, 121(1) and 3(5).

The sections cited cover alleged offences relating to disobedience of a lawful order, obstruction or assault involving a public servant, and other offences mentioned in the FIRs. The precise allegations will be determined through the legal process.

Following their detention, all 14 individuals were bound down in their respective cases in accordance with the law. This means they were required to comply with legal conditions intended to prevent further violations.

Why were Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka sent to judicial custody?

The three CJP members were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), where proceedings under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated.

According to the police press note, the SEM court considered the details recorded in the kalandra, a report submitted to initiate proceedings, along with the alleged repeated violations of the law. The authorities expressed serious apprehension that the individuals could violate the law again and encourage others to do the same if released on bail.

After considering the matter, the SEM court remanded Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody.

Why was Ajinkya Shinde treated differently?

Ajinkya Shinde was not sent to judicial custody. Instead, he was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months.

The order requires him to furnish a personal bond and surety of Rs 5,000. In simple terms, he has been required to give a legal undertaking to maintain peace and behave appropriately during the specified period.

The police press note does not provide a separate explanation for why Shinde received this direction while Das and Ranka were remanded to judicial custody. It states that the action against all three followed preventive proceedings initiated before the SEM court.

The investigation and legal proceedings will determine the further course of action in the cases.

ALSO READ:

CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, Ajinkya Shinde under preventive arrest after trespassing into Jantar Mantar