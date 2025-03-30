Delhi Police busts gang targeting women in auto-rickshaws, three arrested Delhi Police arrest three members of a gang targeting women in auto-rickshaws, recovering stolen jewelry and ensuring increased vigilance for women's safety.

In a breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, including the leader of a gang that had been targeting women travelling in auto-rickshaws. The police made the arrests after a woman reported the theft of her jewellery while travelling in an auto-rickshaw, leading to a detailed investigation.

According to the police, the crime occurred on March 21, when a woman was travelling in an auto-rickshaw, and her jewellery was stolen during the journey. The police acted swiftly, analyzing CCTV footage, questioning witnesses, and gathering leads to track down the suspects.

On March 28, the police raided the residence of the main suspect and arrested Shahnawaz, the auto-rickshaw driver involved in the theft. Further investigations led to the arrest of his accomplices, Danish and Wasim, who were apprehended from the areas of Loni and Khajuri Khas, respectively.

The gang operated by luring women into their vehicle, only to steal their valuables during the ride. This modus operandi created widespread fear among women who had to travel by auto-rickshaws, making them apprehensive and uneasy about their safety.

The police have also recovered the auto-rickshaw used in the crime, and they are continuing their investigation to determine if more women have been targeted by the gang. The authorities have assured the public of increased vigilance and urged women to report any suspicious activities they may encounter.

(PTI inputs)