Delhi Police busts fake currency inter-state racket inspired by 'Farzi' web series, five arrested

Five persons were arrested for allegedly running a fake currency inter-state racket inspired by the web series ‘Farzi’, a Delhi Police official said on Friday (October 6).

The gang members allegedly ran a fake currency printing unit in Ajmer and circulate them in the national capital region, they added.

Delhi Police arrested the persons after getting a tip-off that two people who indulged in the circulation of fake notes would deliver a consignment near Akshardham Temple, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

The police laid a trap after which the kingpin of the gang, identified as Sakoor Mohammad (25), was arrested along with his aide Lokesh Yadav (28).

“High quality fake currency notes equivalent to Rs 6 lakh in the denomination of Rs 500 were recovered from their possession,” the police said.

Mohammad makes revelations

During the interrogation, Mohammad told the police that he had received the fake notes for circulation from Himanshu Jain (47), Shiv Lal (30) and his brother Sanjay Godara (22), the police added.

He revealed that he along with Radhey and Shivlal constituted a unit to print fake Indian currency notes at a rented house in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, the Special CP (Crime) said.

Following the disclosure by Mohammad, the Delhi Police conducted raids in Ajmer and three others - Jain, Lal and Godara - were also arrested, the police official added.

The equipment used for printing fake notes were recovered from them, high quality fake notes equivalent to Rs 19,74,000, two cars and three mobile phones were recovered from them, they said.

How did they plan move?

Mohammad went to Ajmer in 2015 to prepare for competitive exams where he got inspired to print and circulate fake currency notes from the web series 'Farzi', they added.

His accomplice Lal, too, went to Ajmer in 2011 for preparation of competitive exams. He was in debt and conspired with Mohammad and Radhey to open the FICN unit, he said.

Jain was tasked with looking for customers, while his friend Lokesh handled delivery of the fake notes, they added.

Efforts are underway to trace Radhey and arrest him, the police said.

