Delhi Police bust illegal tobacco network, 10 held with 551 vapes and over 1 lakh cigarettes

Delhi Police have apprehended 10 people, including a wholesaler, two distributors and seven pan-shop retailers, in a crackdown on the alleged illegal sale and supply of tobacco products across the national capital. The operation led to the recovery of 551 prohibited e-cigarettes and vapes, along with 1,02,800 conventional cigarettes.

The suspected supply network was allegedly distributing tobacco products to pan shops across Delhi, including outlets located near schools, colleges and coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar. Police are now investigating the network's wider operations, including possible inter-state and cross-border links to Jaipur and Nepal. The crackdown was carried out under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Wholesaler, distributors and retailers among 10 apprehended

The 10 people apprehended allegedly operated at different levels of the supply chain, from wholesale procurement and distribution to retail sales through pan shops. The recovery of 551 e-cigarettes and vapes, along with more than one lakh conventional cigarettes, has brought the suspected distribution network under investigation.

Police are examining how the products reached retail outlets and whether the sellers were connected to a larger supply operation. Mukherjee Nagar is among the areas under scrutiny, particularly because of the alleged supply to pan shops near educational institutions and coaching centres.

Police probe possible links to Jaipur and Nepal

Investigators are also looking beyond Delhi to establish the source of the seized products and the extent of the network. Possible inter-state connections in Jaipur and cross-border links to Nepal are being examined.

The probe will focus on the movement of the products through the alleged supply chain, including the roles played by wholesalers, distributors and retailers. The extent of the network and its connections outside Delhi are yet to be established.

What does the law say about e-cigarettes and tobacco sales?

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, bans the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes in India. The ban covers e-cigarettes and vaping devices, whether or not they contain nicotine.

Separately, the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, prohibits the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions. The provision is aimed at restricting access to tobacco products among students.

The operation was conducted under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the government's campaign against substance abuse. Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged supply network and its possible links beyond the national capital.

(With inputs from ANI)

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