Delhi Police bars personnel from visiting senior officers' homes with gifts or bouquets on Diwali Delhi Police has issued a directive barring officers and personnel from visiting senior officers' residences with gifts or bouquets on Diwali. The order warns that violations will be viewed adversely and aims to promote discipline and professionalism within the force.

The Delhi Police has issued a clear directive prohibiting all officers and personnel from visiting the residences of their senior officers during Diwali, with or without gifts or flower bouquets. The order, dated October 10, was circulated across all departments and units of the force, according to a senior police source. The directive, aimed at maintaining professional decorum and transparency within the force, was issued by a senior police officer and sent to all Special, Joint, Additional and Deputy Commissioners of Police, along with other senior officials across Delhi.

Violation to be viewed adversely

The circular explicitly warned that any breach of the order would be taken seriously. "All officers or men are directed not to visit the residence of any of their senior officers with or without gifts or even flower bouquets on the occasion of Deepawali," the circular stated. The order also mentioned that any violation of the directive would be "viewed adversely." The move comes as part of efforts to discourage informal practices that may be seen as favour-seeking or inappropriate during festive occasions.

Delhi Police cancels leaves of traffic personnel

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also cancelled leaves of all traffic personnel to handle the situation as traffic in several parts of the city comes to a crawl amid the pre-Diwali rush. As the festive season grips the city, major intersections remain gridlocked, with key market areas and routes witnessing bumper-to-bumper jams.

"Maximum deployment has been made across the city. Personnel on motorcycles have been deployed and leaves have been cancelled. We are fully prepared to manage the rush and ensure smoother movement in the coming days," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary told the media. This week, social media was flooded with posts from frustrated commuters stuck in jams in the city.

