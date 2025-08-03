Delhi Police bans 'aerial devices' till August 16 ahead of Independence Day 2025 celebrations Independence Day 2025: As per tradition, PM Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and deliver his Independence Day speech on August 15. This event will mark his twelfth consecutive Independence Day address.

New Delhi:

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has imposed a complete ban on sub-conventional aerial platforms across the capital from August 2 (Saturday) to August 16 (Saturday). Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, as part of heightened security protocols.

The ban includes a wide range of devices such as:

Para-gliders Para-motors Hang-gliders Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UASs) Microlight aircraft Remotely piloted aircraft Hot air balloons Small powered aircraft

The order will remain in force for 15 days unless withdrawn earlier.

PM Modi invites public ideas for Independence Day address

In a social media post shared on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited citizens to contribute ideas and themes for his upcoming Independence Day speech.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he urged the public to submit suggestions via the MyGov portal and the NaMo app.

“As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year's speech?”-PM Modi

Tradition continues at Red Fort

As per custom, Prime Minister Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and address the nation on August 15. This will mark his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to reach this milestone.

Recap of 2024 speech: Viksit Bharat @2047

Last year’s address was themed ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’, outlining the roadmap to transform India into a developed nation by its 100th year of independence.

Key topics included:

Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India)

Ease of Living reforms

Women in the Armed Forces

Nepotism in politics (Parivarvad)

Protection of Bangladeshi Hindus

Uniform Civil Code

India’s Olympic aspirations for 2036

PM Modi had also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, continuing a solemn tradition on Independence Day.

Security and symbolism

As Delhi gears up for another grand celebration, the dual focus remains on security preparedness and citizen participation. With public involvement in speech themes and strict surveillance in the skies, this year’s Independence Day is set to blend tradition with heightened vigilance.