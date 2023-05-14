Delhi Police band performs for Senior Citizens to create police-public interaction | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Police band performs for senior citizens

New Delhi: Delhi Police band under the initiatives of "Senior Meets" on Saturday evening performed for senior citizens in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South at R Block Asif Ali Park in Greater Kailash 1. The Musical Orchestra of Delhi Police performed a beautiful musical event to share some happy moments and memories with senior citizens.

The residents enjoyed the musical evening in the presence of DCP South. The event was followed by a cybercrime and street crime awareness programme as well as day-to-day tips for self-defence and traffic rules.

Notably, under the new initiative, Delhi Police's beat staff visits homes of the elderly living alone in the southwest district every evening and connects them with their children through phone or video calls.

Earlier, the Delhi Police band performed at 30 parks across the Capital as part of an initiative to enhance the force’s interaction with members of the public. The programme also saw police officers interact with senior citizens, students, resident welfare groups and market associations on weekends.