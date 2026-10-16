Delhi Police at Abhijeet Dipke's house, tells him not to go ahead with Tiranga march at CP

A Delhi Police team on Friday reached Abhijeet Dipk's residence to serve him a notice asking him not to go ahead with the CJP's Tiranga Yatra at Central Park in Connaught Place later in the day. The notice stated that prohibitory orders under Section 163 were in force in Connaught Place and that permission for the proposed Tiranga march had not been obtained from either the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) or the police.

Police warned that proceeding to Connaught Place and holding the march despite the restrictions would amount to a violation of Section 163 and could invite legal action as the permission had not been granted.

They have offered to facilitate a select group of protesters to wave the national flag at an alternative location.

On Thursday, the New Delhi Municipal Council has said Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons.

Dipke had been staying as a guest at NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande's residence on Panchkuian Road.

The team reached Dipke to inform him that he would not be allowed to enter Central Park for the proposed march. Dipke has received the notice, but has yet to give any response on whether or not he will go on for the protest march.

Why Delhi Police told Dipke to call off march

Police said a social media appeal called for people to gather at 5 pm without the required permission, citing Delhi High Court directions. Overcrowding risk: Police said Connaught Place is a busy commercial hub with circular roads and limited entry and exit points, making crowd management and emergency evacuation difficult. Impact on businesses: The notice warned that protests could disrupt shops, showrooms, restaurants, hotels, banks and offices, affecting the livelihoods of more than 1.5 million traders and employees. Rajiv Chowk Metro Station: With around two lakh passengers using the station daily on average, police warned that a large gathering could cause congestion, disorder and a stampede risk. Traffic disruption: Police said an unauthorised gathering could disrupt traffic across central Delhi and inconvenience commuters, citing a Supreme Court ruling on public protests and the inconvenience caused to road users. Sensitive areas nearby: The notice highlighted Connaught Place’s proximity to Parliament, the Central Secretariat and diplomatic areas, raising security and law-and-order concerns. Hospitals and emergency services: Narrow service lanes and old buildings could obstruct ambulances and fire engines, potentially affecting access to nearby hospitals. Section 163 restrictions: Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in effect. Violations could invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other applicable laws. Previous protests: The notice referred to alleged violations of permission conditions during earlier CJP protests and cited claims of calls to march towards Parliament, followed by violence and damage to public and private property. Ban on protests and loudspeakers: Citing Sections 29-33 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, the notice directed Dipke not to organise protests, processions or rallies around Connaught Place, carry objects that could be used as weapons, or use loudspeakers. Protecting public rights: Police directed Dipke to ensure that any action did not disrupt the rights, safety or daily activities of citizens, traders, commuters and patients. Connaught Place not a designated protest site: The notice stated that Connaught Place is not a notified protest venue. Organisers may seek permission to demonstrate at designated locations, subject to approval. Supreme Court ruling: Police referred to the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan vs Union of India case, stating that authorities must consider traffic disruption, public safety and public order when deciding on protest permissions. Warning of legal action: The notice directed Dipke to comply with the law, warning that holding an unauthorised protest or violating prohibitory orders could lead to legal action.

CJP calls Tiranga march at Connaught Place