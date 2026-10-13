Delhi Police asks Home Ministry to extend CAPF deployment till Oct 20, flags possible protests at key sites

Delhi Police has asked the Union Home Ministry to extend the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the national capital until October 20, beyond the October 12 deadline. The request covers 273 companies that the police want to keep deployed to deal with potential protests.

The force has sought the extension amid concerns over possible demonstrations by the CJP and other organisations. Delhi Police has flagged several locations that could be targeted by protesters and said additional deployment is needed to maintain law and order.

Why Delhi Police wants more CAPF personnel

Delhi has been approved a total of 301 CAPF companies. Of these, 221 were cleared on October 6, followed by another 80 on October 8. However, 28 of the 80 additional companies had not reported to Delhi Police by October 12.

In its letter to the Home Ministry, Delhi Police sought to continue the deployment of 273 companies beyond the existing deadline. The request is aimed at ensuring law and order and helping the force respond to any potential situation.

Places that could see protests

Delhi Police has raised concerns about possible demonstrations by the CJP and other groups at locations including Jantar Mantar, the Election Commission, Parliament House and India Gate. The letter also flags the possibility of protests outside ministers' offices and residences.

The police have also referred to potential demonstrations by the Bhim Army, student organisations and other political groups as part of the reasons for seeking an extension of CAPF deployment.

Why CJP called for a protest in Delhi

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a demonstration in Delhi on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The movement has alleged irregularities in the revision process and raised concerns over the removal of names from voter lists. The proposed demonstration also drew support from student groups and other organisations, while opposition leaders have separately challenged the SIR process in the Supreme Court. Delhi Police denied permission for the CJP's planned gathering at Jantar Mantar, citing the short notice and concerns over public safety and law and order.

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