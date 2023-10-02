Delhi Police arrests sharpshooter of Gogi-Karala gang, recovers pistol and live cartridges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested a sharpshooter of the Gogi-Dinesh Karala gang and recovered one pistol along with two live cartridges, said officials. The accused was involved in a shooting incident at a hardware store in Alipur, where he along with his associated attempted to extort Rs 50 lakhs from a local businessman.

Arrested in murder case

The accused identified as Ashru alias Lalu alias Azru (23), a resident of Mange Ram Park, was absconding and non-bailable warrants were issued against him. has been arrested by the Crime Branch in an attempt to murder case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 and 34, and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

As per information obtained from the police, On June 10, 2023, there was a fight over some trivial matter in the Budh Vihar area, after which the accused named Ashru, Ajru, Deepak, Paltu, Gaurav and Babu entered the complainant's house and opened fire. In this case, the police had registered an FIR under IPC sections 279/23, 307/34, and 25/27 of the Arms Act at the Budh Vihar police station. During the investigation, all the other accused were apprehended. However, the accused Ashru was on the run. The Crime Branch team of North Range-II has now arrested the fugitive accused Ashru. He has been absconding since the case was registered.

Accused was hiding in Dehradun

Head Constable Ashok received secret information that the accused was hiding in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Acting on the tip-off information, Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Bhatia formed a team under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Narendra Singh and led by Inspector Sandeep Tushir. The team consisted of Deputy Inspectors Sanjeev Gupta and Yogesh Dahiya, Assistant Deputy Inspector Parveer, Head Constable Pradeep, Head Constable Ashok, and Constable Vishal. Based on the provided information, a trap was laid, and the accused was arrested with one country-made pistol and two live cartridges.

The accused is a resident of Delhi and has completed his education up to 9th grade. He is an active member of the notorious Jitendra, Gogi, and Dinesh Karala gang. His elder brother Nasru is also an active member of the Jitendra, Gogi gang. The accused, at the behest of gangsters Dinesh Karala and Yogesh Tunda, had opened fire at the hardware shop of an Alipore businessman to recover Rs 50 lakh from him.

What was the matter?

On June 10, 2023, a minor dispute escalated into a fight in the Budh Vihar area, after which the accused, Ashru, Deepak, Paltoo, Gaurav, and Babu, fired gunshots at the complainant's house. An FIR was registered at the Budh Vihar police station, and all the other accused were arrested in this case. However, the accused Ashru had managed to evade arrest. Furthermore, they were also involved in another prior case. This case dates back to January 12, 2019, in Alipur village, Delhi. In Alipur, three individuals arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots at a person sitting at the counter of a hardware store. An FIR was registered at the Alipur police station in connection with this incident as well. During the investigation, it was revealed that Ashru along with their associates Akash, Khabbu, and Anuraj, had carried out the said incident. Subsequently, accused and their two associates were arrested with illegal firearms.

During interrogation, he revealed that to extort Rs 50 lakh and to create fear in the minds of all the businessmen, he had opened fire at the hardware shop on the instructions of notorious criminal Yogesh Tunda. Apart from this, accused Yogesh Tunda was also arrested in this case.

