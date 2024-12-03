Delhi Police arrests four more accused, detains juvenile in Naraina murder case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In the latest development in the Naraina murder case, the Delhi Police arrested four more individuals and apprehended a juvenile for their alleged involvement in the murder of 36-year-old Manoj, officials said on Monday.

The Naraina case has drawn attention as one of the accused juveniles was earlier linked to the murder of Manoj's younger brother, Pramod, a few months ago. Those arrested were identified as Md. Akhtar (62), Md Maksood (49), Angoori (35), and Juhi Khatoon (34), who is the wife of Md Maksood, officials added.

As part of the investigation, the police team is working to establish the entire sequence of events leading to the stabbing and is examining whether others might be involved in the conspiracy, based on facts and evidence.

It must be noted that, a total of four individuals have been arrested while three juveniles have been held so far. Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police detained two juveniles for allegedly murdering 36-year-old Manoj in the Naraina police station area, officials stated.

Accused involved in murder of Manoj's brother

The case took a new turn after police found out that one of the juveniles detained was allegedly involved in the murder of Manoj's younger brother a few months ago. DCP West Vichitra Veer said, "The deceased, Manoj, was about 36 years old. He was stabbed to death in a park in the Naraina police station area on Saturday evening. Two minors have been detained in this case, and their interrogation is ongoing. Manoj's younger brother, Pramod, was also murdered a few months ago. The 15-year-old minor detained for Manoj's murder was also involved in Pramod's murder. Efforts are being made to determine the motive behind the murder."

Manoj was fighting brother's murder case

Pramod's wife, who is Manoj's sister-in-law, said, "Yesterday, I found out that my brother-in-law, Manoj, had been stabbed to death. A few months ago, my husband, Pramod, was also murdered, and my brother-in-law Manoj was a witness in that case. Some time ago, my husband saw a girl from our area with a boy. He informed the girl's parents about it. The boy got very angry and, along with his friend, killed Pramod. Manoj was fighting the case in court. The same boy has now killed Manoj as well." On Sunday evening, Manoj's family staged a protest, blocking the road in the Naraina area and demanding strict action against the accused, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies)