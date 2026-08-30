Delhi Police arrests four members of Himanshu Bhau gang from Rajasthan's Kota

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has arrested four alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau syndicate, including two criminals wanted in connection with multiple cases of murder, attempted murder and firing in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Sunday. All four accused were arrested from Kota, Rajasthan, by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police

The accused were identified as Raman alias Fauji (19) and Karan (22), while brothers Shekher Tiwari (23) and Vinod Tiwari (30) were arrested for allegedly providing shelter to the two criminals and acting as their money mules.

Two criminals wanted in December 2025 murder

"Raman is a resident of Jind and Karan hails from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana. Both are accused of jointly carrying out several heinous crimes while operating for the Himanshu Bhau syndicate," Additional CP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

The officer said the duo was wanted in connection with the December 2025 murder of Ratan, a dairy businessman, in Delhi's Aya Nagar, where more than 70 rounds were allegedly fired. They were also wanted for the August 2025 murder of Mohit Dagar in Dwarka Mor, where over 20 rounds were fired, he added.

"The two were also wanted in connection with an attempt to kill Sunny Ritoli, an arch-rival of gangster Himanshu Bhau, in Haryana's Rohtak district in December 2025. The attack in Ritoli village resulted in one fatality and injuries to four other persons," said the officer.

Both criminals carry separate rewards

In May this year, Raman and Karan allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at Jitendra alias Jeetu, a rival of gangster Neeraj Faridpuriya, at Kakod in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

"They were wanted in two FIRs registered by the Special Cell. Karan was also wanted in several other cases, including a May 2024 firing incident at the house of Shekhar Rao in Mohalla Qutubpur in Rewari in Haryana, and a December 2024 attack on the village sarpanch at Maheshpur in Palwal in Haryana where an automatic carbine was allegedly used," he said.

Both Raman and Karan carry separate rewards announced by authorities in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other places.

"The Special Cell has also arrested brothers Shekher and Vinod Tiwari for providing shelter to the two wanted criminals and acting as their money mules. Shekher and Vinod are residents of Jikhan Gaon under Goverdhan police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura," the officer said.

All four accused were produced before the concerned court and remanded to police custody for further investigation.

The Special Cell is interrogating them to gather information about the alleged gang's network, its associates and other criminal activities.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Special Cell Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwaha.

(With PTI inputs)

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