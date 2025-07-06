Delhi Police arrest serial killer: Gang behind brutal murders of cab drivers in Uttarakhand exposed Ajay Lamba, a serial killer, was arrested in Delhi for murdering cab drivers and dumping their bodies in Uttarakhand's hills. The gang's brutal acts involved selling the stolen cabs in Nepal, and police are investigating further victims.

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough, the RK Puram Crime Branch of Delhi Police has apprehended a serial killer who, along with three accomplices, was involved in the brutal killings of several cab drivers. The gang's modus operandi involved booking cabs for hire, murdering the drivers, and dumping their bodies in deep ravines in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand. The police have revealed that the gang is responsible for at least four murders, all of which involved cab drivers, whose vehicles were later sold off in Nepal.

The grim discovery: Four murders uncovered

The serial killer, identified as Ajay Lamba, and his three associates are said to have targeted cab drivers over several years. The victims were hired to drive to Uttarakhand, where they were first rendered unconscious and then strangled to death. The bodies were discarded in deep ravines in areas like Almora, Haldwani, and Udham Singh Nagar. Once the murder was completed, the gang sold the cabs in Nepal.

Though only one body has been recovered so far, police suspect that the gang may be responsible for the disappearance of several other cab drivers who were reported missing in Delhi and surrounding areas. Investigations suggest that many of these missing persons may have been victims of the gang.

How the gang operated

According to the police, the gang would hire the cabs under the guise of needing a ride to the hilly regions of Uttarakhand. Once the driver was far from the city, they would render them unconscious and strangle them to death. The bodies were then thrown into ravines, making it difficult for authorities to recover the remains.

After the murders, the vehicles were illegally sold in Nepal, where the gang managed to cover their tracks.

Police have managed to recover only one body, but three others remain unaccounted for. The gang's primary operations were concentrated in the states of Delhi and Uttarakhand, where they carried out their gruesome acts between 2001 and 2003.

The arrest of Ajay Lamba and the gang's backstory

Ajay Lamba, the mastermind behind the killings, was arrested near India Gate in Delhi after being on the run for over 10 years. Lamba had fled to Nepal following the murders and even married a local woman there, where he had been hiding out until his arrest. He had previously been imprisoned in Delhi on charges related to a drug case and a major robbery in Odisha.

Lamba’s capture marks a significant victory for Delhi Police, but the investigation is far from over. One of the key members of the gang, Dheeraj, is still on the run, and authorities are hopeful that Lamba will provide more details about his whereabouts. Dilip Pandey, another member of the gang, was already arrested in connection with the cab driver murders.

Further investigations and future arrests

The police plan to interrogate both Ajay Lamba and Dheeraj together, which could lead to more revelations about the gang's operations and possibly uncover more victims. Lamba's interrogation is expected to provide crucial insights into the extent of the gang’s criminal activities, and more arrests are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

Delhi Police is now coordinating with their Uttarakhand counterparts to examine the possibility of uncovering more bodies and link the missing cab drivers' cases to this brutal gang. The gang's activities have left a trail of fear in both Delhi and Uttarakhand, and authorities are determined to bring justice to all victims.

The arrest of Ajay Lamba has exposed a chilling series of murders that involved deception, brutality, and a web of illegal transactions across borders. The case has drawn attention to the vulnerability of cab drivers and the need for better security measures in the transport sector. As the investigation continues, authorities remain hopeful that they will bring all members of the gang to justice and uncover the full extent of their criminal network.