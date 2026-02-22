Delhi Police arrest 8 for planning terror attack in India; ties to Pakistan's ISI and Bangladesh groups

New Delhi:

Delhi Police’s Special Cell foiled a major terror plot by arresting eight suspected terrorists from Tamil Nadu. The arrested suspects include a Bangladeshi national. All were reportedly planning a major attack in India under the guidance of Pakistan’s ISI and Bangladeshi terror groups. The suspects were brought to Delhi by train after being detained from different garment units in Tiruppur. Authorities have seized dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards from them.

Who are the arrested suspects?

The suspects arrested are:

Mizanur Rahman Mohammad Shabat Umar Mohammad Litan Mohammad Shahid Mohammad Ujjal

Two were arrested from West Bengal.

They were caught at different locations in Tiruppur:

Uthukuli: 2 suspects

Palladam: 3 suspects

Thirumuruganpoondi: 1 suspect

Use of fake identities and social media propaganda

Investigation revealed that the suspects were using fake Aadhaar cards to hide their identities. Working under the cover of the garment industry, they were allegedly expanding their terrorist network. Police said the suspects were posting content on social media supporting Pakistan-based terrorist organizations and trying to influence local youth.

Evidence and foreign connections

Authorities recovered 8 mobile phones and 16 SIM cards from the suspects. Data from these devices has revealed connections to several foreign handlers. It is believed that the suspects were receiving funding from across the border. Officials also found that they were involved in activities in Delhi related to “Free Kashmir” posters and other suspicious acts.