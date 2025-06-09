Delhi plans 5-km tunnel connecting Mahipalpur to Mandela Marg to ease traffic | All you need to know The tunnel is expected to ease traffic congestion massively with work of the infrastructure project likely to begin early next year at an estimated to cost Rs 3,500 crore.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Centre has given the green light for constructing a five-kilometre tunnel between Shiv Murti-Mahipalpur (Dwarka Expressway) and Nelson Mandela Road (Vasant Kunj).

The ambitious infrastructure project, estimated to cost Rs 3,500 crore, will be developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Approval came during a recent meeting between the Chief Minister and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, with work slated to begin early next year.

Tunnel design and features

The tunnel will consist of two parallel underground tubes, each comprising three lanes, totaling six lanes to facilitate smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow. This design aims to provide a signal-free, high-speed corridor linking South Delhi to Dwarka and Gurugram.

To ensure commuter safety and operational efficiency, the tunnel will be equipped with cutting-edge facilities such as advanced electro-mechanical systems for ventilation and lighting, fire safety mechanisms, including sprinklers and fire alarms, CCTV surveillance for real-time monitoring, centralised control rooms to manage traffic and emergencies and multiple emergency exits and cross-passages to enable quick evacuation if necessary

The tunnel is expected to ease traffic on key routes.

Impact on traffic and commuters

The new tunnel is expected to ease chronic traffic congestion on some of Delhi’s busiest roads, including Rangpuri, Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, and the National Highway 48 (NH-48). By creating a direct, signal-free route, it will slash travel time significantly between Mahipalpur and Vasant Kunj.

Here's how commuters will benefit:

The tunnel will create a seamless corridor from South Delhi through Dwarka Expressway towards Gurugram and the airport

It is expected to ease heavy traffic pressure on Nelson Mandela Marg, NH-48, Dhaula Kuan, and Rao Tula Ram Marg

Aims to enhance connectivity to important national highways such as NH-44, NH-10, and NH-709B via the Urban Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway

Provide a faster and smoother access to Indira Gandhi International Airport, boosting both daily commutes and airport logistics

Strategic importance and regional connectivity

The tunnel is a crucial part of Delhi’s broader urban infrastructure plan aimed at integrating multiple highways and expressways for better regional connectivity. It will serve as a vital link connecting Central and East Delhi to major expressways like the Delhi Expressway (NE-5), Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48), and Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (NH-709B).

By connecting the Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, the tunnel will not only facilitate smoother intra-city movement but also enhance inter-city travel between Delhi and neighboring states like Haryana and Rajasthan.

A step towards the future

Calling the tunnel project the “foundation for the Delhi of the future,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that this development would transform the capital’s infrastructure landscape. She said the project will bring significant relief to millions of citizens who face daily traffic woes and will set a benchmark for future urban transport projects in the city.

The tunnel reflects Delhi’s growing focus on modern, sustainable infrastructure that supports economic growth, reduces congestion, and improves quality of life.