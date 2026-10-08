Delhi parking woes get major fix as LG TS Sandhu orders crackdown, unified charges and smart tech

New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Sardar TS Sandhu on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting with heads of all stakeholder agencies/departments to address the Capital’s persistent parking issues and mobility bottlenecks. The meeting was attended by Commissioner (MCD), MD (DMRC), Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Chairperson (NDMC), VC (DDA), Director (SPA), apart from other senior Engineering and Planning officials. At the outset, the LG emphasised that the residents of the Capital required ample parking facilities, beyond what existed today and directed the officials to work in a coordinated manner and develop new parking spaces and infrastructure.

After reviewing the presentation made by the agencies regarding the existing surface and multi-level parking facility sites and spaces and their under-utilisation in many cases, the LG directed MCD, NDMC and Traffic Police to plan joint enforcement exercises against illegal parking at such sites and locations.

He pressed for uniform parking charges across all agencies, namely MCD, NDMC, DDA and DMRC. The existing rules and process for deciding parking charges, which differ across agencies, were placed before the meeting. MCD's base rate for cars is Rs 20 per hour, NDMC's on-street rate is Rs 50 per hour and DMRC charges Rs 30 for up to six hours.

The LG called for an early decision on the creation of a unified parking authority for Delhi and directed MCD, NDMC, DDA and Delhi Police to prepare the framework for the authority. He directed officials to explore if the adoption of FASTag and app-based real-time slot tracking, along with automated sensor ticketing, could be mandated so as to minimise manual intervention. He also directed to examine the possibility of providing dedicated EV charging points at all existing and newly proposed public parking sites. The proposed integration of all MCD and NDMC-managed parking on the Park+ app, with live display of vacant and occupied slots and data sharing with Google Maps and MapmyIndia, was also discussed.

The LG emphasised that inter-agency coordination, technology integration and clear accountability are critical to de-clutter public spaces and build a decongested, commuter-friendly Viksit Dilli.

Major pointers of the meeting:

Joint enforcement teams are to be constituted and RWAs and market associations to be involved for better enforcement outside multi-level parking facilities so that unauthorised parking is prevented and these spaces are properly utilised. Delhi Traffic Police presented that in 2026, till 5 October, 13,34,700 challans and 5,54,073 notices were issued for unauthorised parking and 1,24,906 vehicles were towed, with 76 cranes deployed.

MCD presented a district-wise enforcement plan from 15 October to 15 December 2026, covering identified parking hotspots and market corridors, to be carried out with Traffic Police.

MCD, NDMC and DDA to ensure that all existing parking sites are utilised fully and that their utilisation is increased. MCD, DDA and Traffic Police to jointly plan area-wise parking requirements and execute them using new technologies. MCD has 463 parking sites (433 surface and 30 multi-level or stack parking) with a capacity of 94,831 equivalent car spaces. It has identified 79 new sites, which will take the total to 542 by December 2026, and has 14 multi-level and stack parking proposals with a capacity of 6,052 equivalent car spaces under consideration.

NDMC has 126 existing parking sites and is planning to bring parking sites in its area under an intelligent, integrated parking system shortly. DMRC to scale up its Park-and-Ride facilities across metro stations. DMRC currently has such facilities at 127 of its 242 metro stations across Delhi-NCR, with a total capacity of 1,34,985 vehicles. This comprises 14,426 four-wheelers, 1,09,250 two-wheelers and 11,309 cycles. Ten of these are multi-level car parking. Of the 127 sites, 65 are smart parking sites, of which 52 are integrated with the DMRC app, and the remaining sites are planned to be converted in a phased manner.

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