Portion of under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Paharganj, 8 injured | VIDEO

A portion of an under-construction building collapsed in the Paharganj area of Delhi on Sunday evening, leaving at least eight people injured, officials said. The incident happened near the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, which is located in the Sangatrashan neighbourhood of the national capital.

According to the police and the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), construction work was ongoing for a hotel in the building when a portion collapsed while the roof slab (lanter) of the second floor was being laid. On receiving the information, the authorities immediately dispatched multiple teams and a rescue operation was launched.

Eight persons were left injured who were identified as Sheikh Saddam (37), Sheikh Raja (20), Mohammed Suhail (50), Sanjud Khan (40), Gautam Yadav (28), Varun Yadav (36), Raja (36), and Mantsu (40).

Some of them reportedly sustained fractures, while some suffered minor injuries, officials said, adding a detailed medical observation is being carried out. They have been shifted to the Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Illegal construction? Probe on

Officials also said a preliminary inspection has been conducting during which it was found that the "supporting columns were found to be wet and the building appeared to have tilted." The locals have alleged that several construction norms were flouted. They said complaints were repeatedly made about the illegal construction but no action was taken, which ultimately led to this tragedy.

Officials have now said a probe would be conducted and further legal action will be taken accordingly.

This incident comes over a week after the building collapse in Delhi's Hauz Qazi area that had claimed seven lives. A three-storey building, which was allegedly being constructed without requisite approval on a 50-square-metre plot, had collapsed near the Chawri Bazar.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police arrested building owner Saimullah alias Ayub, and three contractors: Siraj, Tajuddin and Furkan. An FIR was also registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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