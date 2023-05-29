Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Ordinance row: CM Kejriwal to meet Yechury for CPM's support on Tuesday

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and national convener of the AAP, will meet with Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the CPI(M), on Tuesday to ask for support against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi.

Kejriwal has been contacting leaders of the opposition to get their support for opposing the Centre's attempt to replace the Ordinance with a law when the appropriate bill is introduced in Parliament.

"Will meet Sitaram Yechury ji at CPM headquarters tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12.30 pm to seek their support against the Ordinance," kejriwal said in tweet on Monday.

The Centre on May 19 declared the Ordinance to make an Authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has expressed conflicts with the High Court decision on control of services.

The Ordinance was passed a week after the Supreme Court gave the elected government in Delhi control of all services except the police, public order, and land.

It aims to establish a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of DANICS cadre Group-A officers and disciplinary actions against them.

The Centre should get a bill Parliament to replace the Ordinance in the span of a half year of its promulgation.

Before the top court's May 11 decision, the lieutenant governor had executive control over the transfer and posting of all Delhi government officers.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have stretched out their support to the AAP on the issue after Kejriwal met them a week ago.

Bihar CM and JD (U) pioneer Nitish Kumar as well as his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and RJD leader have likewise extended support to Kejriwal with regards to this issue.

The AAP national convenor has sought the support of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in opposition to the Ordinance by requesting their time.

