Delhi on Yellow alert as weather takes a U-turn, IMD predicts rain with dense fog

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi on Yellow alert today

Most parts of Delhi are expected to experience dense fog in the morning and light rain during the night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for the National capital for Monday. While the Delhiites were enjoying sunny mornings since last week, the weather is expected to take a U-turn today. It is advised to make plans accordingly.

Visibility at Palam airport reduced

IMD on Monday morning alerted that the visibility at the Palam airport was reduced in the wee hours of Monday. It is expected to get better in a few hours. "The visibility at Palam deteriorated from 500 m at 0330 hrs IST to 50 m at 0430 hrs IST and improved to 100m at 0600 hrs IST of today and likely to improve further during next 2-3 hours," IMD's X post reads.

Delhi temperature

Temperature in the National Capital is expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius after the rain. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 11.3 degrees Celsius, which was three notches above the seasonal average, while the humidity levels were recorded at 97 per cent at 8:30 am.

On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 22 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi air quality

Air quality at the National capital significantly deteriorated, as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 341 on Sunday at 6 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI levels reached 418 at Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar recorded AQI at 407, and Wazirpur at 401, Ashok Vihar stood at 384, Jahangirpuri at 372, and Punjabi Bagh at 375, all in the ‘very poor’ category. Patparganj records 367, while Bawana and Rohini are at 338 and 367, respectively. R K Puram has an AQI of 358, and Najafgarh, though lower, still has a ‘poor’ AQI of 282.

Fog expected in these states too

As per the IMD weather prediction, fog conditions are expected over Punjab Haryana, south Himachal Pradesh, south Uttarakhand. and other areas. "Satellite imagery (RGB) indicates Fog conditions over Punjab Haryana, Delhi, south Himachal Pradesh, south Uttarakhand north-west Uttar pradesh, north Rajasthan, north-east Bihar south-east Jharkhand, north Coastal Odisha, West Bengal & northeastern States," IMD's X post reads.