Delhi on high alert ahead of Independence Day amid threats from Pakistani, Khalistani terror outfits

New Delhi:

Delhi has been placed on high alert ahead of the Independence Day celebrations following intelligence inputs warning of possible "snap protests" and potential threats from Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations and Khalistani elements.

The national capital has witnessed a significant security build-up, particularly around the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on August 15. Officials expect nearly 24,000 guests to attend the ceremony.

Around 12,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed to secure the Independence Day event. They will be supported by multiple security and intelligence agencies, which will jointly monitor the venue and surrounding areas.

As part of the enhanced security arrangements, more than 1,000 artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the Red Fort. The AI-powered video analytics system will provide real-time surveillance, assist in crowd management and help security personnel identify suspicious activities.

Authorities have also put in place a comprehensive access control mechanism and anti-sabotage checks to secure the venue.

The security deployment will include Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), SWAT commandos, snipers, bomb disposal squads and dog squads. Security personnel will conduct intensive vehicle checks and maintain continuous patrols across the security zone.

Security has also been stepped up at key government establishments, sensitive locations, bus terminals and railway stations across the capital.

Officials said the multi-layered security blueprint has been prepared based on intelligence inputs to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the Independence Day celebrations.

Delhi Police holds key security meeting

Delhi Police on Wednesday convened an interstate coordination meeting with senior police officials from 11 states and Union Territories to finalise a joint security plan and enhance intelligence sharing ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting, chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar at the police headquarters, was attended by senior officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh. Senior officials from central intelligence and enforcement agencies also participated.

According to officials, the discussions focused on ensuring peaceful and incident-free Independence Day celebrations through closer coordination among law enforcement agencies.

Senior police officers, including special commissioners heading the Law and Order, Special Cell, Traffic, Protective Security Division, Crime, Transport and Intelligence units, were also present at the meeting.

Officials said the participants shared intelligence inputs and reviewed anti-terror preparedness, with discussions covering tighter border checks, verification of suspicious individuals and the implementation of preventive security measures across the region.

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