Delhi on flood alert: Yamuna breaches danger mark in city; govt starts preparing for evacuation of residents Delhi flood alert: Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023, with several areas inundated because of heavy rain and more than 25,000 people evacuated.

New Delhi:

The Yamuna river in Delhi has crossed the 'danger mark,' and water levels are expected to rise further, triggering a flood alert in the city. Authorities have issued alerts for neighborhoods near the floodplains and begun making arrangements to temporarily shift residents likely to be affected.

On Monday afternoon, the Yamuna crossed the danger level, reaching the mark of 205.36 metres at 2 pm at the Old Railway Bridge. The river had swelled to 205.55 metres at 6 pm. The warning mark for the river in the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

Delhi CM conducts on-ground inspection

Following the Yamuna river breaching the danger mark, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Parvesh Verma also took stock of the situation. Her visit commenced from the Asita Ghat and continued to Yamuna Chhath Ghat, DM East Office, Regulator Number 12 and the Control Room.

She assured that no flood-like situation would arise in the city this time and asked people not to worry. Gupta informed that 14 boats have been deployed at key locations for relief and rescue operations.

The CM said in view of the water being released from Hathinikund Barrage and heavy rainfall in the Upper Yamuna region, the Central Water Commission has issued an advisory that the river's water level in Delhi may rise up to 206 metres.

According to a senior government official, all important announcements and safety measures have already been taken as the water level rises. "Plans for evacuation and directions for safe movement are ready. If the water level crosses the warning mark, arrangements for people's stay and food are also in place," he told PTI.

Relief camps have been set up in six districts, that are likely to be affected if the river swells further. The six districts are east, southeast, north, northeast, central and south.

CWC warns Yamuna in Delhi to touch 206m

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has also issued warning stating that the Yamuna in Delhi expected to swell further and reach 206 metres by early Tuesday morning. The CWC has listed vulnerable tehsils such as Karawal Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kotwali, Civil Lines and Defence Colony, along with villages like Burari, Pur Shahdara, Badarpur, and Sabhapur as being at risk.

Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023 with several areas inundated because of heavy rain and more than 25,000 people evacuated. In 2023, the river had reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres, surpassing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978 by a significant margin.

Faridabad administration on alert as Yamuna water levels rise

Meanwhile, the Faridabad district administration is on 24x7 alert and is in action mode to prevent floods as the water levels of the Yamuna river rise.

Faridabad District Commissioner Vikram Singh, while holding a meeting with the concerned officials on Monday, instructed them to remain alert and ensure all necessary preparations to deal with any adverse situation due to the rising water levels of the river. Singh noted that over a dozen villages, including Mohana, Latipur, and Manjhauli, situated in the Yamuna area, are likely to be affected.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Delhi weather report: Rain, thunderstorm likely in city on Tuesday, temp to hover around 34°C

Also Read: Delhi: Yamuna above warning mark after all Hathinikund Barrage gates opened; IMD issues rain alert