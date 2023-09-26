Delhi: Old excise policy likely to get another extension as announcement due on new policy, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The old excise policy that was implemented on September 1 last year in the national capital is likely to be extended, sources said. The existing policy will last at the end of this month.

According to the sources, the new excise policy is yet to be announced by the Delhi government.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had, last year, scrapped its new policy and re-implemented the old one after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in July 2022, into the alleged alleged irregularities in the implementation of the new policy. Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also headed the Excise Department, was arrested this year in connection with the case.The CBI first arrested Sisodia on February 26 for his alleged involvement in the fraud. In the ED's case, he was taken into custody on March 9.

The old policy was implemented in September last year for the time being till a new policy is prepared. The existing policy was scheduled to expire on March 31, however the Kejriwal government gave it an extension of six months until September 30.

Meanwhile, the excise licence holders for the hotel, club and restaurant (HCR) category are facing issues in police verification required for renewal of their permits, said Manpreet Singh, treasurer of National Restaurant Association (NRAI).

“Renewal of excise licences by September 30 is likely to be affected as police are not accepting applications for verification saying that they cannot entertain individuals,” he said.

An HCR category licence is renewed every year, however, it needs to be done by September 30 this year as the existing policy lapses on this date.

"Police have said that the verification process needs to be moved through some government agency or department and not by individuals. Also, they have expressed inability to process a large number of verifications in such a short period of time," Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi excise policy scam: High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

ALSO READ | Telangana: ED summons KCR's daughter Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case