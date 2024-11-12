Delhi: Okhla’s waste-to-energy plant sparks health and environmental crisis

Follow us on Image Source : BLOOMBERG Timarpur Okhla Waste Management Co. waste-to-energy incinerator plant.

An Okhla-based waste-to-energy WTE plant, which was once regarded as a solution to the rising heaps of garbage in Delhi, is now facing severe backlash for its harmful environmental and health impacts. The Timarpur-Okhla WTE power plant takes in close to 2000 tons of waste every day for energy generation through incineration. However, the plant has been associated with several toxic emissions, raising safety worries for the residents living in the vicinities.

Initially, the plant was set up as a component of a larger scheme of the Delhi government dubbed 'Green Revolution' aimed at addressing the problem of growing waste in the capital. However, toxic pollutants such as arsenic, lead and cadmium have been emitted from its operations. These have led to the incidence of illnesses such as respiratory tract infections, skin disorders, and even cancer in the areas surrounding the plant, such as Jasola Vihar, Sukhdev Vihar, and Jamia Nagar.

Toxic ash and air pollution

The practices employed by the plant have created several consequences, the most striking one being the disposal of toxic ash. The facility does produce a significant quantity of bottom ash, which is disposed of very close to populated regions without taking any precautionary measures. Interestingly, such ash piles have served as ‘playgrounds’ for children, shocking health officials who say such practices are the reasons why kids are developing more respiratory problems than before.

Residents of Jasola, including 78-year-old Dev Kumar Bansal, have claimed that their health has been deteriorating, with almost all of them suffering from continuous bouts of coughs, breathing difficulties, headaches, and weakness. “Everyone in this area is affected,” said Bansal, a Comprehensive resident. “Inevitably benign ailments such as fever take longer durations to heal and most individuals have persistent coughs. More than that, it is even hard to go out for a walk nowadays.”

Rising health concerns

Dr. Shailendra Bhadoria and other physicians in the region have observed a marked rise in the number of patients suffering from asthma and other respiratory diseases. In the words of the practising physician, Dr. Bhadoria, “Health conditions experienced by several residents can be attributed directly to emissions from the plant.”

Still, after being schooled for failing to adhere to the pollution control standards before, the plant is undergoing an expansion from 23MW to 40MW to burn more waste. Worrying this has made residents more agitated and they are now approaching the Supreme Court for intervention.

Air quality deteriorates further

On top of the challenges brought about by the WTE plant, air quality in Delhi has deteriorated severely, more so after Diwali. The city AQI levels have often been in the hazardous category, with additions of smog, vehicle pollution, construction site dust and other air contaminants. In the past few days, the AQI reached above 330, exacerbating the risk of respiratory diseases for the people.

Calls for immediate action

Environmentalists and health professionals have petitioned the authorities to embrace better mechanisms for waste management such as segregation and recycling of waste rather than unhealthy waste incineration methods. Bhavreen Kandhari, an environmentalist, explained that residents are at risk due to the toxins emitted by the facility, hence calling for policies that would cushion them from these emissions. “The plant is causing irreversible damage to health as well as to the environment. The administration should now prioritise methods and sources of energy other than burning waste,” said Kandhari.

Similarly, Atin Biswas from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) condemned the WTE facility, pointing out that burning of mixed waste creates toxins as a result of incomplete combustion. “Combustion of mixed waste creates contaminants such as C02 and S02, which are harmful to human health,” clarified Atin Biswas.

A growing crisis

As the pollution levels continue to rise, residents remain trapped in a health crisis. With the WTE plant's expansion plans underway, the pressure is mounting on authorities to find a long-term solution that prioritizes the health and well-being of Delhi’s citizens. Until then, those living near Okhla remain at the mercy of the toxic emissions surrounding them.