Delhi: NRI doctor couple duped of over Rs 14 crore in 'digital arrest' cyber heist | Video

New Delhi:

A retired NRI doctor couple, who spent nearly five decades serving at the United Nations in the US before returning to India, fell victim to a brazen cyber scam in Delhi, losing their life savings of Rs 14.85 crore. Cybercriminals held Dr Om Taneja and Dr Indira Taneja in a terrifying 17-day 'digital arrest' via relentless video calls, coercing massive bank transfers under threats of fabricated legal action. The shocking fraud, uncovered only after the couple approached police, highlights the ruthless evolution of digital extortion targeting vulnerable seniors.

Decades of service shattered

Dr Om Taneja and Dr Indira Taneja devoted 48 years to UN service in America, retiring in 2015 to embrace charitable work back home in Delhi. Unwittingly, their hard-earned nest egg became a target for sophisticated scammers. What began as a routine December evening turned into a prolonged ordeal, stripping them of their retirement security and leaving them in profound shock.

The trap springs: Fake arrest warrants and 17 days of terror

On December 24, 2025, the couple received a chilling call from fraudsters posing as law enforcement. Brandishing threats of arrest warrants, bogus lawsuits, PMLA violations, and money laundering charges, the scammers paralysed the Taneja's with fear. Keeping them glued to video calls from December 24 to January 10, 2026, the thugs orchestrated a 'digital arrest'- a tactic where victims are psychologically confined, believing real police are en route.

Dr Indira Taneja, who executed the transfers, recounted the manipulation- sums like Rs 2 crore or Rs 2.10 crore were demanded in rapid succession, funnelled into eight different bank accounts. Posing as SHOs, the crooks even rudely berated the couple over speakerphone, mimicking authentic police banter to deepen the deception.

Desperation peaks: Racing to the station, uncovering the mega fraud

Trapped in panic, Dr Indira rushed to their local police station, only to learn the horrifying truth- no warrants existed, and the 'officers' were fraudsters. The staggering Rs 14.85 crore loss emerged in full, a sum representing their lifelong toil. Devastated, the elderly duo now grapples with emotional trauma alongside financial ruin.

Swift police response: Cyber unit takes the reins

Recognising the case's gravity, Delhi Police handed the investigation to the Special Cell's IFSO cyber unit. Authorities are tracing the mule accounts, video call origins, and scam scripts, vowing to dismantle the syndicate. This incident underscores a surge in "digital arrest" rackets preying on NRIs and retirees, with warnings issued for citizens to verify calls independently and never transfer funds under duress.