Delhi: No water supply for 12 hours today | CHECK affected areas of national capital

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

The Delhi Jal Board said there will be no water supply in parts of the national capital for 12 hours on Wednesday and Thursday due to maintenance work, advising the residents to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance. According to the Delhi Jal Board, the affected areas include Kailash Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand, GK areas, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar and Vasant Kunj.

"!!WATER ALERT!! Due to some major maintenance works at Sonia Vihar WTP, the water supply in South Delhi main shall remain affected for 12 hours on 23.10.2024 from 10:00 AM onwards. The water supply will not be available on 23.10.2024(evening) and 24.10.2024(morning)," The Delhi Jal Board posted on X.

No water supply in parts of Delhi on Friday as well

There will be no water supply in parts of the national capital for 12 hours on Friday as well, the water body said.

These are the affected areas in Delhi

The affected areas include Inder Puri, Maya Puri, Toda Pur Village, Dasghara, C-Block JJR, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Ramesh Nagar, MES and the command area of Kirti Nagar Underground Reservoir (UGR), HMP Colony, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

"Due to interconnection work of a newly laid loop line in 800 mm dia Naraina Main near Rajouri Garden Metro Station Pillar No. 415, the water supply in the following areas shall not be available or available at low pressure on September 25 for 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm,” the statement said.

According to the statement, water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Bombay High Court grants bail to gangster Chhota Rajan in Jaya Shetty murder case