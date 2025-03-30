Delhi: NIA nabs key accused involved in human trafficking to US via Donkey Route The NIA arrested Gagandeep Singh alias Goldie from Delhi for his role in illegally trafficking a Punjab resident to the US via the ‘donkey route.’ The victim, who had paid 45 lakh for the journey, was smuggled through Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico before being deported by US authorities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a key accused involved in illegally sending an Indian national to the United States through the infamous ‘Donkey Route’—a network of unauthorised and often dangerous migration pathways.

The accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Goldie from Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, was apprehended in connection with a case. The victim, a resident of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, had been smuggled into the US in December 2024 after paying approximately Rs 45 lakh to the agent. However, the US authorities deported him on February 15, following which he filed a complaint against the accused.

Initially registered by the Punjab Police, the case was later transferred to the NIA on March 13. Investigations revealed that Goldie, who lacked any legal authorization for immigration services, had facilitated the victim’s travel through Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico before reaching the US. During the journey, Goldie’s associates—referred to as ‘donkers’—allegedly subjected the victim to physical abuse and extorted the money he was carrying.

The arrest marks a significant step in the crackdown on human trafficking networks exploiting desperate migrants seeking illegal entry into foreign countries.